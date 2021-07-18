SBDC Chronicles: A new face for the Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center

In addition, the SBDC provided 148 workshops in Spanish, trained 1,535 Spanish speaking entrepreneurs and added a nine-week entrepreneurship training course in Spanish: NxLeveL for micro-entrepreneurs.

They also provided outreach to organizations serving the Latino community, including La Luz and the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce serving Napa and Sonoma, as well as participation in community events for local Latin businesses.

Support throughout regional disasters

The SBDC worked with the SBA Disaster Center to establish an office to serve Sonoma County businesses impacted by 2017 fires and administered a $25,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Napa-Sonoma businesses with advising and training to help them recover from disaster impacts.

They set up an SBDC presence at a local disaster assistance center to help local businesses with financial resources and services after the Napa 2014 earthquake; and partnered with Working Solutions to implement and manage a local grant program established by the Napa Valley Community Foundation. They also assisted west Sonoma County businesses impacted by flood disaster.