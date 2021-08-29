 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SBDC Chronicles: Online marketing, a reality check to help you hit the target
SBDC Chronicles

SBDC Chronicles: Online marketing, a reality check to help you hit the target

{{featured_button_text}}
Cathy Balach,

Cathy Balach

As customers have changed their expectations and the way they shop, businesses everywhere need to update how they communicate online. More than ever, it’s crucial to keep pace with the new speed of business. Begin your marketing message with what your customers want and need, not what you, the company has to offer.

Marketing is more about filling a need and less about features and benefits. Of course, this approach calls for some investigation, and customer feedback will help. Ask questions of your existing buyers to determine their needs. You can then use this information as the basis for messaging to attract new buyers.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

5 trends you need to know

1. Content marketing remains a centerpiece of any effective marketing plan. This means providing in-depth, current, accurate and well-written content that your customers want to hear. Did you know that Google favors helpful information in its algorithm?

2. Email marketing continues to be a major marketing channel – even in an age of seemingly overwhelming SPAM. Adding a bit of personalization and providing specific messages will add to your marketing impact. For most businesses, email marketing is your best 'bang for the buck!'

3. Video continues to be a critical factor in helping boost your website visibility. People engage with, and want to see more, video!

Live video is a great way to interact with customers, such as Facebook Live or Zoom. Recorded video doesn't need to be long. A series of short videos is typically more powerful than a single long one. Post your video in your social media channels on YouTube or Vimeo, and where appropriate on your website too.

4. Building customer confidence is essential for keeping customers engaged online. Clear information about customer data privacy is also a legal requirement: i.e. how you're using information that you may collect from them.

Also important are security badges, providing up-to-date information, and adding customer reviews and testimonials where appropriate. If you have e-commerce, secure checkout is essential.

5. Social media shows no signs of slowing. LinkedIn continues to lead the way when it comes to B2B marketing and Facebook has updated their business pages. Using Facebook Events is another way to connect with prospects and clients online.

The Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center is here to help you with your business. Services include free one-to-one expert advising covering all aspects of business — marketing, operations, human resources, accounting, and financial management.

There are educational workshops online, designed for small business startups and growth. Loan and grant information are featured on the SBDC Facebook LIVE show, which includes interviews with successful business owners and business tips from SBDC advisors. This show is offered every second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m. at www.facebook.com/NapaSonomaSBDC

Learn more about the Napa-Sonoma SBDC at www.napasonomasbdc.org/.

PennyGem’s Chloe Hurst helps you to shop small and support local businesses.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Cathy Balach is director of the Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make sure you hone these skills employers are looking for

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News