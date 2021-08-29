SBDC Chronicles: Online marketing, a reality check to help you hit the target

As customers have changed their expectations and the way they shop, businesses everywhere need to update how they communicate online. More than ever, it’s crucial to keep pace with the new speed of business. Begin your marketing message with what your customers want and need, not what you, the company has to offer.

Marketing is more about filling a need and less about features and benefits. Of course, this approach calls for some investigation, and customer feedback will help. Ask questions of your existing buyers to determine their needs. You can then use this information as the basis for messaging to attract new buyers.

5 trends you need to know

1. Content marketing remains a centerpiece of any effective marketing plan. This means providing in-depth, current, accurate and well-written content that your customers want to hear. Did you know that Google favors helpful information in its algorithm?

2. Email marketing continues to be a major marketing channel – even in an age of seemingly overwhelming SPAM. Adding a bit of personalization and providing specific messages will add to your marketing impact. For most businesses, email marketing is your best 'bang for the buck!'