SBDC Chronicles: Online marketing, a reality check to help you hit the target

As customers have changed their expectations and the way they shop, businesses everywhere need to update how they communicate online. More than ever, it’s crucial to keep pace with the new speed of business. Begin your marketing message with what your customers want and need, not what you, the company has to offer.
Marketing is more about filling a need and less about features and benefits. Of course, this approach calls for some investigation, and customer feedback will help. Ask questions of your existing buyers to determine their needs. You can then use this information as the basis for messaging to attract new buyers.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
5 trends you need to know
1. Content marketing remains a centerpiece of any effective marketing plan. This means providing in-depth, current, accurate and well-written content that your customers want to hear. Did you know that Google favors helpful information in its algorithm?
2. Email marketing continues to be a major marketing channel – even in an age of seemingly overwhelming SPAM. Adding a bit of personalization and providing specific messages will add to your marketing impact. For most businesses, email marketing is your best 'bang for the buck!'
3. Video continues to be a critical factor in helping boost your website visibility. People engage with, and want to see more, video!
Live video is a great way to interact with customers, such as Facebook Live or Zoom. Recorded video doesn't need to be long. A series of short videos is typically more powerful than a single long one. Post your video in your social media channels on YouTube or Vimeo, and where appropriate on your website too.
4. Building customer confidence is essential for keeping customers engaged online. Clear information about customer data privacy is also a legal requirement: i.e. how you're using information that you may collect from them.
Also important are security badges, providing up-to-date information, and adding customer reviews and testimonials where appropriate. If you have e-commerce, secure checkout is essential.
5. Social media shows no signs of slowing. LinkedIn continues to lead the way when it comes to B2B marketing and Facebook has updated their business pages. Using Facebook Events is another way to connect with prospects and clients online.
The Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center is here to help you with your business. Services include free one-to-one expert advising covering all aspects of business — marketing, operations, human resources, accounting, and financial management.
There are educational workshops online, designed for small business startups and growth. Loan and grant information are featured on the SBDC Facebook LIVE show, which includes interviews with successful business owners and business tips from SBDC advisors. This show is offered every second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m. at www.facebook.com/NapaSonomaSBDC
Learn more about the Napa-Sonoma SBDC at www.napasonomasbdc.org/.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Cathy Balach is director of the Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center.