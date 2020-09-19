Selling it old school: Clos Du Val brings affordable to-go wine -- in a refillable jug

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You might frown at the idea of table wine, but one of Napa Valley’s most celebrated wineries is bringing back the Old World tradition of selling wine in jugs.

The main difference between then and now? This wine actually tastes good.

The Clos Du Val Community Growler Program is the brainchild of Shannon Muracchioli, director of marketing and direct-to-consumer sales, who was inspired by a Sonoma winery a few years back that was offering growlers of wine. She proposed it to the Clos Du Val team last year, and when the pandemic hit, got the green light to initiate it.

“The whole idea for me was supporting the community and supporting quite literally the people that work in our tasting room or the vineyards and can’t afford the average Napa Valley price point,” she said. “It seemed to me that this was an opportunity to thank those people with what was literally leftover wine for us. We got it launched during the pandemic and it was more important than ever as people were financially impacted.”