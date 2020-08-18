Shopping in California is still far below normal, report says, lagging recovery seen in rest of the country

In California, Kelly said consumer fear has tempered any return to in-person shopping, despite the shutdown orders for retail lifting in late May.

"Yes, retail is open for business, but across the board, consumers have not come back because of safety concerns," Kelly said. "That is probably the No. 1 driving factor."

Nationally, Kelly said Zenreach found that consumer concern seemed to affect shopping and dining trends more than policies did.

"We found that consumer behavior changed before policy restrictions were put in place," Kelly said. "In California, the first shelter-in-place order came at the end of March. But traffic had dropped dramatically before they were put in place. After some of those restrictions lifted, consumers did not flock back to their former behavior. While policies play an important part, consumer concern is really the thing at play here."

While foot traffic is down from the same time a year ago, national retail sales (which include e-commerce sales) are recovering. Sales are up 1.2% in July compared to the month prior, bringing total retail figures back to pre-pandemic levels. But low foot traffic in brick-and-mortar stores remains a core driver for the parade of retail bankruptcies so far in 2020.