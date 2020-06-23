Shopping malls already faced a rough road in an online world, but the coronavirus pandemic made it even rockier

In an email response to questions from The Courant, Mason said the mall is at a "crossroads" and that it plans "to do whatever is necessary to increase occupancy and continue elevating the mall."

Mason acknowledged the pandemic has made shopping centers and malls vulnerable, but it still remains optimistic about the future.

"Malls are adapting, and vacant blocks are being repurposed with new and different tenants that seek to diversify the property's offering," the email said.

Namdar and Mason pursued a similar strategy in acquiring the Enfield Square mall — in even more dire circumstances than Meriden — paying $11.4 million for the 790,000-square-foot mall in 2019.

Laurie Whitten, Enfield's director of developmental services, said the owners have told the town they are "diligently" seeking new tenants for the mall and plan to add housing to the site.

"We definitely want to see it built up and have many uses as possible," Whitten said. "This is our central business district. We've got it set up that there will be different opportunities for funding, and we are going to be willing to modify our regulations if its meets our plan of conservation and development."

Future planning