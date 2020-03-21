(Some) shopping goes on at Bel Aire Plaza in Napa

Fitzgerald said he’d been watching customers leaving Trader Joe’s that morning.

“We’ve seen so much wine leaving this store,” he said. “People are just going to try and relax and do their best,” to get through this shelter-at-home, he said.

Fitzgerald understands why the shelter-at-home and closure of non-essential businesses was ordered “but this is absolutely crippling,” for many businesses.

He works for a transportation company that laid off 100 employees this past Monday, said Fitzgerald. “I don’t know if they will be able to recover,” he said of the transportation company business owner. “I don’t know if he can recoup the losses.”

Fitzgerald said that in part because of this pandemic he and his girlfriend are leaving California and moving to a rural area in Michigan.

“I can’t afford to live here,” on his current income, he said.

In a remarkable sight, on Friday morning every single parking spot in front of Sift, La Vie Nail Spa and St. Pierre Yoga was open. As any Bel Aire Plaza shopper knows, on most other days, that stretch of parking is normally quite full of cars.