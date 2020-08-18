Sonoma County supervisors to consider temporary cap on vacation home rentals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider temporarily capping the number of vacation rental homes allowed to operate in most unincorporated parts of the county.

The proposed emergency ordinance immediately would limit the number of vacation rentals at 1,904, the number of rental permits that had been issued as of June 23.

The measure, which needs the support of four of the five supervisors to pass, would be in place for 45 days, after which the board could extend the rental permit limit for up to 22 months and 15 days.

Supervisor Chairwoman Susan Gorin said the move is partly meant to help address increasing complaints from residents about large parties, in violation of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic, at short-term rental properties.

The emergency ordinance would help county staff overwhelmed by the pandemic response have more time to come up with a permanent vacation rental policy.

The ordinance would not apply to vacation rental properties in the county's coastal region, which extends the entirety of the Sonoma Coast. Single-room rentals in which a property owner remains in the residence, as well as bed and breakfasts, also would be exempt. In addition, rentals within city limits are not subject to the new rules.