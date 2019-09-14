First Street Napa announced coworking business, Spaces, will open its first North Bay location in the downtown development in 2020, “providing Napa’s mobile workers, freelancers and entrepreneurs with flexible workspace options.”
“The dynamic coworking company’s sleek, sophisticated design and focus on enabling creative connections suits the vibrant spirit of the First Street Napa community,” said a news release.
Design is underway on the 18,000-square foot location, which will be located in the former McCaulou’s building, across from Eiko’s Sushi, Napa Valley Jewelers and Lush.
Stretching across two floors, Spaces will include individual drop-in desks, dedicated work areas, offices and meeting areas.
“Spaces complements our energetic group of retailers, restaurants, tasting rooms and business services, and will bring new traffic to the First Street corridor,” said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member, First Street Napa.
“Being able to work, dine and shop right in the heart of downtown is desirable, and these flexible workspaces meet the needs of our modern workforce. Spaces will be a convenient option for locals seeking an office solution, as well as for visitors who need to tackle a bit of email while they’re in town.” The company IWG, which is the owner of Spaces, has more than 3,300 locations in over 110 countries and 1,000 cities worldwide, said the release.
The new Napa location “will benefit from this broad global network, while a dedicated community manager’s sole goal will be to make sure Spaces provides a collaborative environment customized to the specific needs of its diverse members,” said the release.
“Spaces provides much more than a place to plug in a laptop,” said Michael Berretta, vice president of network development for IWG.
“We are excited to be partnering with First Street Napa’s landlord, who has transformed the Napa Valley experience for visitors and professionals who come to the area. There’s a need for flexible, affordable workspace options in the market, and this location is ideal for Spaces.”
This is downtown Napa’s second such coworking business to open in recent years.
In August 2017 Workmix owner Stephanie Cash opened the “upscale coworking space and lounge” for anyone needing a space to work, meet with a client or host a meeting or event.
However, this August, Cash announced the end of her business, which was located at 950 Randolph St.
“We’ve had so many great things going on in here (and) great people” using the space, she said in August.
“It’s just the volume wasn’t there,” said Cash, adding it wasn’t making enough money and there were too few people using it.
Cash said it can take as long as five years to build such a business. If she had more time, that would have made a difference, she said.
“The bottom line is I didn’t have the deep enough pockets to sustain this,” said Cash at the time. “I just had to make the decision.”
In 2016, Workmix memberships started at $275 per month.
Prices for Spaces in Napa were not online but according to the Spaces website in August, memberships at one Spaces location in San Francisco started at $226 a month, $239 in Los Angeles and $329 a month in Costa Mesa.
The closest Spaces to Napa will be located in Jack London Square in Oakland. Membership fees for the Oakland Spaces were not listed on the website.
Located between Franklin and Coombs on the north side of 1st Street, First Street Napa is currently home to Archer Hotel Napa, Brown Estate Wines, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Compass Realty, Compline wine bar + restaurant, Eiko’s Sushi, John Anthony Family of Wines, Kalifornia Jean Bar, lululemon, Lush, Macbella, Makers Market, Mayacamas Downtown, Mecox, Napastäk Napa Valley, Napa Valley Jewelers, Overland, Silicon Valley Bank, Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, State & First by Maris Collective, Tommy Bahama and Toy B Ville.