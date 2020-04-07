SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service: a franchise with familiar faces

“I oversaw 24 employees, working with a budget of a few million dollars. It was similar to running an auto department. That experience helps me a great deal as head of the shop now,” said Lino Ramos.

One of Lino Ramos’s achievements was developing Sonoma Drift, a Wednesday night program that allows drivers a safe place to learn how to drift.

Drifting is a sport that involves controlling a powerful car as it slides sideways at high speeds through a marked course. Lino is still involved with Sonoma Drift at the raceway, but spends most of his time at the shop.

“I’m usually at our SpeeDee shop at 5 a.m. before we open and stay until 8 p.m. I think I’m dedicated because after so many years at Sonoma Raceway, I wanted to open a business for myself. I also wanted the business to be something I have a passion for,” said Lino Ramos.

“I feel very much at home”

Although Liz Ramos said she’d never do oil changes, she is learning new things. “I’ve helped the cars for oil changes and have helped to vacuum cars and move vehicles into the service bays. I hope to offer smog checks down the road,” said Liz Ramos.