ST. HELENA -- Every year, rain or shine, St. Helena merchants can expect droves of shoppers to duck out of work early in search of flowers, cards, jewelry, chocolates – anything to avoid going home empty-handed to their sweethearts on Valentine’s Day.
And yes, as you might expect, we’re mostly talking about men.
“I don’t want to be stereotypical, but this is the day when mostly men come in doing last-minute shopping,” said Nichole Stottlemyer, manager of Pennyweight. “Generally around 3, 4, 5 o’clock we get a big rush.”
Valentine’s Day cards are a big seller at Pennyweight. One man came in on Wednesday to buy three or four cards. Stottlemyer was amused when he went out of his way to tell her they were all for the same person.
Woodhouse Chocolate does about half of its business through the mail, so a lot of orders were shipped on Monday in time to arrive on Valentine's Day. On Thursday morning, the staff was expecting the store to get busy within a few hours.
“It usually picks up in the afternoon as people get off work,” said Bryan Galvan. “It’s a very last-minute holiday.”
Based on past Valentine's Days at Woodhouse, Galvan expected about 70 percent of the procrastinators to be men.
By 11 a.m., St. Helena Florist was already sold out of red roses, partly because the storm interfered with shipping fresh roses to the store. But there were still plenty of flowers available for both pre-made and custom arrangements. There were also more than 100 deliveries scheduled.
“We couldn’t get everything we wanted because of the rain, and a few flowers got frozen," said florist Sylvia Corro. "But mostly everything looks pretty good.”
Business would probably pick up at around 2 p.m., said Maria Rodriguez at Jan de Luz, where Valentine’s Day deals included heart-shaped jasmine soap and bath tablets.
Rodriguez was expecting mostly men. “Ladies like to be prepared a week in advance,” she said.
The rain and the cold have put a bit of a damper on the Valentine’s Day shopping season, said Fran Orr at Daisy, which had merchandise on sale for 40-50 percent off.
One couple from the East Coast, visiting the Napa Valley during what turned out to be one of the year’s wettest storms, told Orr they were determined not to let the rain ruin their vacation.
“They said, ‘we’re here, we’re going to make the most of it,’” Orr said.