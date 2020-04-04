St. Helena restaurants hit hard by coronavirus shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Helena restaurants are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, even as many of them find creative ways to stay in business during the shelter-at-home order.

Like many restaurants, Villa Corona is offering takeout, but business is down by about two-thirds compared to normal at this time of year, said owner Daniel Villasenor.

With no on-site dining, Villasenor was forced to lay off two front-of-house workers and one of his three kitchen staff. He said he “definitely” plans to rehire them when the shelter-at-home order is lifted.

“If things get back to normal in a few months, we should be OK because of what we’re doing right now with a skeleton crew,” he said.

At Gillwoods, all 18 workers have been laid off, although the restaurant plans to rehire them, said co-owner Jennifer Fradelizio.

Fradelizio said Gillwoods isn’t set up to be able to offer a reduced number of to-go orders, in part because of its large menu.

It’s been heartening to see customers buy Gillwoods gift cards through the Chamber of Commerce’s St. Helena Gift Card Challenge, Fradelizio added.