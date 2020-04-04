St. Helena restaurants hit hard by coronavirus shutdown

St. Helena restaurants are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, even as many of them find creative ways to stay in business during the shelter-at-home order.
Like many restaurants, Villa Corona is offering takeout, but business is down by about two-thirds compared to normal at this time of year, said owner Daniel Villasenor.
With no on-site dining, Villasenor was forced to lay off two front-of-house workers and one of his three kitchen staff. He said he “definitely” plans to rehire them when the shelter-at-home order is lifted.
“If things get back to normal in a few months, we should be OK because of what we’re doing right now with a skeleton crew,” he said.
At Gillwoods, all 18 workers have been laid off, although the restaurant plans to rehire them, said co-owner Jennifer Fradelizio.
Fradelizio said Gillwoods isn’t set up to be able to offer a reduced number of to-go orders, in part because of its large menu.
It’s been heartening to see customers buy Gillwoods gift cards through the Chamber of Commerce’s St. Helena Gift Card Challenge, Fradelizio added.
“It’s great to know that people care and they want us to stay open,” she said. “It’s so kind and encouraging.”
Co-owner Eduardo Martinez said Market Restaurant tried offering takeout for a few days, but it just didn’t work.
“In terms of fixed expenses, you’re pretty much running a full restaurant without all the people coming in,” he said.
Market has about 45 employees. Most of the front-of-house staff and some of the kitchen staff have filed for unemployment, Martinez said.
Gift cards sold through Market’s own website and the Chamber of Commerce have been very helpful in maintaining some cash flow to pay fixed expenses, Martinez added.
