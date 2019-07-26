Downtown St. Helena will have yet another empty storefront when Centerpiece Floral & Home closes on Saturday.
“We lost our lease, and there’s not enough business here because nobody lives here anymore,” said owner Amy Rose Fasone. “Not enough to support a business throughout the year.”
Fasone said Centerpiece lost the lease for its current space and, despite all the vacant storefronts downtown, she couldn’t find one she could afford. She plans to move to Nashville and start a business called Napa to Nashville.
Centerpiece opened next to Farmstead in 2011. The store later moved to Vidovich Avenue and then to Main Street in 2015.
“I really appreciate the support over the years,” Fasone said. “I’m proud we were able to be here for as long as we were and provide beauty for this town. … It’s been a sweet ride.”
Merchandise is discounted 75 percent during Centerpiece’s last days in business. Only cash is accepted.
Kokopelli and Flats are among the other downtown stores that have either announced their plans to close or have closed already.
One especially troubling stretch of storefronts is on the west side of Main, from La Loosh (hasn’t been open for a month) to AF Jewelers (moving a few doors south) to Kokopelli (closing this fall) to the former Coldwell Banker office (vacant) to the Padis jewelry store (closed for renovations) to the former Footcandy (vacant).
Fasone recommended fining landlords with empty storefronts.
“Maybe that will motivate them to get someone in there,” she said.