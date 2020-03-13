St. Helena’s ChoKoLatte ice cream shop celebrates business anniversary

St. Helena's ChoKoLatte celebrated its third anniversary this past Saturday with free treats and an art sale by painter Geoff Ellsworth.
Proprietor Jose Gomez opened the ice cream shop in March 2017 in the former location of The Big Dipper, a longtime St. Helena mainstay that moved to Main Street and later went out of business.
“This place was always an ice cream shop for the locals, and when we saw that void we wanted to fill it,” said Gomez.
He has no employees and runs the business with his family, including his wife, Veronica Bernal, his son, Logan Gomez, and occasionally his nephew, Levi Gonzales.
“It’s been three years and it’s been great,” Gomez said. “I wish I could say it’s been 30 years. We want to be here a long time. We’re happy to be part of the community.”
Gomez said there have been “ups and downs” with wildfires and power shutoffs, and the ice cream business is always slow during the rainy season. However, this year’s dry and warm winter months have been “very good” for business, he said.
His bestselling flavors are mint chocolate chip, rainbow sorbet, and cookies and cream. Regulars are also fond of the valentine milkshake (French vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate-covered strawberry on top) and the Grinch frappe, a Christmas special (peppermint frappe with whole milk, chocolate sauce and whipped cream).
During Saturday’s anniversary celebration, Ellsworth, who is also St. Helena’s mayor, sold his paintings to raise money for the St. Helena Historical Society, which is moving into the former St. Helena Catholic School just down the street.
The paintings will be up for the next few weeks.
ChoKoLatte is at 1336 Oak Ave. in St. Helena.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.