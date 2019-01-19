Downtown St. Helena merchants said they are hoping for a more prosperous 2019, after a year in which a high number of vacancies and declining sales taxes prompted the city to take action.
The holiday shopping season was about equal to the previous year, said Fran Heit, owner of Reeds and Cricket. Fires and smoke once again affected business, and St. Helena’s high vacancy rate is damaging the town’s persona, she said.
“It affects the perception of the town,” Heit said. “People will walk down the street in Napa and say, ‘What’s going on in St. Helena?’ … It’s not a healthy situation right now.”
The city could attract would-be entrepreneurs by reducing use permit fees, Heit said.
“Business breeds business,” she said. “The more the better.”
Heit is less worried than some about the effects of online shopping, since the people who visit the Napa Valley are looking for the sort of full-spectrum wine, food and shopping experience they can’t find online.
“They could go to any mall in America and find all the same stores, but they come here for the touchy-feely stuff – meeting the people in the stores, having a conversation,” Heit said.
The holidays started out slow but picked up late in the season thanks to locals, said Wayne Armstrong, who along with Marcus Robbins owns Palladium, Patina and Pennyweight.
“It sounds corny, but it’s really our local customers who supported us,” Armstrong said.
He and Robbins did all of their Christmas shopping on Main Street this year.
“We were in and out of virtually every store on Main Street, and we felt like there was a nice energy downtown,” Armstrong said. “We got a good vibe from other people who said they were doing their shopping locally as well.”
A renewed spirit of collaboration among the merchants, the city and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce has Armstrong optimistic about 2019. Last year the city hired a consultant to build a strategy and is already streamlining its permitting process.
“I feel like 2019 will be the beginning of implementing some of those things that the consultant recommended,” he said.
Ahren Trumble said Sportago was “full of all of our favorite local shoppers and some new faces as well and, as always, we did a lot of gift wrapping.”
“Personally, I felt Main Street as a whole seemed more full of Christmas spirit this year,” he said. “Both (co-owner Chris Patrick) and I are always optimistic about the future. We try and continue and improve on what we do well, and hope for a prosperous year for everyone.”
Ron Menegon of Steves Hardware said the holiday shopping season was down from the previous year, although not too badly. He attributed the slowdown to fewer full-time residents in St. Helena, “the old Amazon bug,” and the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
“I don’t know about any other business, but we are getting nailed by the tariffs,” Menegon said. “From the simple things like nuts and bolts to the bigger things like Weber barbecues – straight across the board, every department.”
Reeds is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Main Street on Feb. 18, and Heit said she’s not going anywhere.
“I love the Upvalley. It’s a great area,” she said. “I just hope we can stimulate more people to come in and fill these (storefronts). I feel positive.”