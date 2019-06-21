Kokopelli Gallery is closing, the latest victim of declining foot traffic in downtown St. Helena.
A sign placed outside the store last Friday advertises discounts of 50 to 75 percent. The store, which opened in 2007, will close around September, depending on how quickly merchandise sells out.
The slowdown started after the 2014 Napa earthquake, and the 2017 wildfires also took a toll, said Stephen Hill, who works at Kokopelli.
St. Helena could have a more prosperous downtown if it could convince people to get out of their cars, Hill said.
“In other towns like Calistoga and Yountville, you have to drive off the main road to get there,” Hill said. “But people drive through this town, so if we could just get them to park, boom, they’re here.”