 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena’s Tida and Courtney Menegon launch lobster and barbecue catering company

St. Helena’s Tida and Courtney Menegon launch lobster and barbecue catering company

{{featured_button_text}}

Lobsters, crabs and other commonly catered critters have a new nemesis in St. Helena.

Tida and Courtney Menegon have launched Menegon Catering. Once the pandemic fully subsides, they hope their venture will prove successful in a valley that loves its lobster feeds, crab feeds and barbecues with tri-tips and whole-roasted pigs.

“We’re extremely excited and passionate,” Courtney said. “We’re ready to put our catering imprint on the Napa Valley.”

Tida spent 15 years working for Sorensen Catering under “Lobster King” John Sorensen. He’s concentrating on his job as St. Helena fire chief and wishes Tida the best as she launches the new venture with Courtney, her wife.

The couple announced their business on social media several months ago. They already have six or seven tentative bookings in the July-August range, coronavirus restrictions permitting. They’re also planning a pop-up to-go event on June 26 at Monday Bakery in downtown Napa.

Tida has relationships with wineries, event coordinators and other potential clients thanks to her years at Sorensen. She and Courtney have hired new head chefs: Ricardo Salas and Matthew Geftakys.

Launching a catering business during the pandemic, when there are no events to cater, frees up time to practice recipes and experiment with new offerings like a mobile rotisserie for anything from whole roasted pigs to tri-tip and chicken, with sides, and an oyster bar coming soon, the Menegons said.

“There are still going to be lobster feeds, but we’re excited to make things different with new ideas and fresh minds,” said Courtney, who will continue to manage her family’s Steves Hardware locations in St. Helena and South Lake Tahoe.

Even though the catering business has been hurt badly by the pandemic, the Menegons are optimistic.

“If we can make it through this, hopefully we can make it through anything,” Courtney said.

For more information, go to menegoncatering.com or visit the company on Facebook and Instagram.

A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa. Called B12 LOVE, the “natural medi-spa” offers nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and nourish your life,” said the company.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency rewards credit cards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News