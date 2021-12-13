St. Helena’s Zumwalt Ford sold, renamed Sager Ford

Zumwalt Ford will become Sager Ford in St. Helena.

Owner Ron Clark is selling the business to Cal Sager, who ran a Ford dealership in Fresno.

“It’s been a good run,” said Clark, who plans to spend his retirement visiting his four adult children and 18 grandchildren scattered around California, Arizona, Utah and Idaho.

“(Sager) is going to hopefully bring some better facilities for us, bring in more used cars … and get a lot more into electric vehicles,” Clark said. “He’s going to try to make it a much better dealership than I’ve had.”

Zumwalt Ford became St. Helena’s only auto dealership with the closure of Epps Chevrolet in 2011. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016. Zumwalt has a strong local following, including in the wine and vineyard management industries.

Zumwalt Ford also has deep ties to the St. Helena community, sponsoring the Mustangs Little League team and donating $50 to the Saints Athletic Association for every Saints home touchdown.

“The first thing (Sager) asked me was who we support in the community,” Clark said. “He said he wants to keep doing all those things. He wants to make sure he’s part of the community.”

Clark joined Zumwalt Ford in 1983 as sales manager and became a partner in 1999 when Dave Zumwalt sold the business to his son, Scott Zumwalt, and Clark. After Scott died in 2009, Clark became the dealership’s sole owner, although Dave Zumwalt still owns the property.

Even as one of Ford’s smallest dealers, Zumwalt Ford has won the company's prestigious President’s Award five times based on high customer satisfaction. It’s also one of St. Helena’s biggest sales tax generators, according to the city's annual financial reports.

Looking back on his 38 years at Zumwalt Ford, Clark noted that “things have changed” in the valley.

“There are still some mom-and-pop wineries, but most of them are conglomerates now,” he said. “It’s kind of losing the personal touch.”

Zumwalt Ford has changed a little bit too, stocking and servicing hybrids and electric cars, but Ford trucks remain the dealership’s bread and butter.

“We make the best truck on the planet, and people in the valley love their Ford trucks,” Clark said.

