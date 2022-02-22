St. Helena's Arader Galleries features historic maps, art

California is an island — at least that’s what 17th-century cartographers would have told you.

Today we know they were wrong, but the maps they produced are still an essential part of California’s story. And St. Helena’s Arader Galleries is here to tell it.

“There’s something here for every collector who cares about history,” said proprietor Josephine Arader.

Josephine’s father, Graham, began collecting rare maps, atlases, and natural history art when he was attending Yale. His collection became the basis of the first Arader Galleries in New York City and Philadelphia. The St. Helena gallery opened in October.

One wall showcases a series of maps in chronological order from left to right, demonstrating how knowledge of the West’s topography evolved.

At the far left is a 1690 map that shows the Sea of Cortez separating California from the mainland. By the time California became a state in 1850 and was carved up into counties, maps closely resembled the coastline we’re familiar with today.

In between are historic maps that were used by settlers heading west, and by the U.S. and Mexican governments to craft the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which ended the Mexican War and ceded huge swaths of the West to the U.S.

Arader Galleries showcases not only maps but also rare books and art, including the work of naturalist and artist John James Audubon.

Audubon’s iconic images were produced when the U.S. “was trying to find its identity,” Arader said.

“One way it could do that was by celebrating its flora and fauna,” she said. “John James Audubon did that on a magnificent scale.”

Audubon broke with the then-standard practice of depicting wildlife in static poses. His work, based on his observations in the field, shows birds and four-legged critters (or “quadrupeds,” as Audubon would have said) going about their business in their natural habitat. One large illustration at Arader of a wild turkey hen shows her young poults investigating something under a bush, picking at ticks, and generally doing the things turkeys do.

Audubon did let his imagination take flight; one of his illustrations shows a rattlesnake climbing a tree to raid a mockingbird nest, which isn’t a scenario that real mockingbirds need to worry about.

Audubon was eventually blacklisted by the American intelligentsia at the time “because he took liberties and he imbued his animals with a sense of character and feeling and all these things that aren’t strictly science,” Arader said. “He depicted animals like real, living, breathing things.”

Among the gallery’s other treasures are botanical engravings created by Pierre-Joseph Redouté as a gift Empress Joséphine, Napoleon’s wife, and 17th-century navigational aids that mariners used in conjunction with an astrolabe to determine their latitude.

The most valuable piece in the gallery is Virgil Williams’ 1885 painting of a pioneer family somewhere in St. Helena — probably north of town, from the appearance of the Mayacamas. The asking price is $230,000.

Williams (1830-1886) was among the artists who applied the principles of the Hudson River School to late 19th-century California. The state was blossoming culturally, especially in San Francisco, where Williams founded the California School of Design and was the first president of the Bohemian Club.

His works are on display at the De Young Museum in San Francisco, the Bancroft Library in Berkeley, and the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum on Library Lane. Williams’ wife, Dorah Norton Williams, was a friend of Stevenson and his wife, Fanny, and the only witness to their wedding in San Francisco.

Arader Galleries has teamed up with the St. Helena Public Library. During the month of February, Friends of the Library who buy something at Arader in St. Helena can donate 10% of the purchase to the library’s nonprofit Friends & Foundation.

“We’re well established in New York, but we try to ingrain ourselves into the communities that we are in,” Arader said. “If we could sell this amazing (Virgil Williams) painting for the library, that would be a great source of funds for them.”

Paige Pohlers Meek, executive director of the Friends & Foundation, helps out at Arader on the weekends.

“The library houses so many incredible books covering the same subjects that are in this gallery, so there’s a real parallel there,” Meek said.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.