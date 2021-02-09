St. Helena's former Las Alcobas hotel rebrands, reopens March 15

St. Helena’s former Las Alcobas Napa Valley hotel is rebranding as Alila Napa Valley and reopening on March 15 after a year-long closure.
The 68-room hotel will be managed by Hyatt, which owns the Alila brand. The rebranding takes effect March 1, with reservations available on March 2, according to a press release.
“We are pleased to be joining forces with the Alila brand to tap into Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle expertise and sales and marketing support,” said Samuel Leizorek, the owner of Alila Napa Valley. “Napa Valley will be enhanced when Alila Napa Valley opens with its prime location and beautiful rooms with the best unobstructed Napa views, overlooking the vineyard, mountains and beyond. With the opening of Alila Napa Valley, we are excited to continue ‘refining the art of hospitality’ for this gorgeous hotel.”
Las Alcobas closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and did not reopen in June when hotels were allowed to resume operations with strict cleaning and social distancing protocols.
The Acacia House restaurant with chef Chris Cosentino will remain housed in the former Georgian-style residence visible from Main Street. The hotel will feature a rebranded Spa Alila and Fitness Center and a new bridge over York Creek connecting the hotel with Beringer Vineyards.
Las Alcobas Napa Valley opened in April 2017 at the former Grandview property. The hotel was managed by Interstate Hotels & Resorts and was a member of the Marriott hotel group. It was put up for sale for an undisclosed price in 2018.
One of the hotel’s former partners, Presidio Companies/TPC St. Helena Partners LLC, filed a $50 million lawsuit in 2019 claiming fellow partners Sam and David Leizorek had failed to meet contractual obligations and provide Las Alcobas “brand standards” dictating elements from web design and marketing brochures to color palette and linens.
The lawsuit claimed that as a result, the hotel suffered delays and cost overruns and hadn’t produced any profit since opening.
At the time, an attorney for the Leizoreks said his clients “unequivocally and vehemently deny” the allegations.
Samuel Leizorek’s boutique hotel Las Alcobas Mexico City will continue its management and branding as is.
For more information about the rebranded hotel, visit alilanapavalley.com.
