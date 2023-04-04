FOR THE STAR
Tweed & Vine reopened at its new location at 1239 Main St., in St. Helena, a space that had been vacant since Footcandy closed in 2017.
The business reopened after nearly three months of renovation at its new space.
Tweed & Vine first opened in 2021 at the historic Vasconi's space, which is now undergoing extensive remodeling. David Walker bought the building last July and plans to use it for his wife's Elyse Walker boutique.
Just like before, the new Tweed & Vine offers clothing and accessories for men and women.
"We look forward to serving our great local customers and visitors as well," said co-owner Ken Blenis.
Photos: Napa Valley community members work on quilt squares for Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit
Pieces of an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community are seen hanging at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Pieces of an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community are seen hanging at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
A piece from an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community is seen on display at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Pieces of the exhibit Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads, featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Napa County Hispanic and Latino community, were on display Tuesday at the Napa County Historical Society.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors at the Napa County Historical Society walked through the Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Sheli O. Smith, executive director of the Napa County Historical Society, walked through the Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Clara Ibarra, Patty Guijosa Alcántar and Gris Tapia Martinez were among those who participated in Hilos Visibles (Visible Threads), a countywide project honoring Latino heritage. The family of José Padilla is visible in the background. The exhibit celebrated its grand opening Sunday at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
People of all ages decorated quilt squares to express what it means to be
Latino in the Napa Valley. Hilos Visibles, or Visible Threads, is on display at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Margarita Garcia shows one of the quilt squares created for the "Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads" exhibit.
Submitted photo
Colorful quilt squares, like this one being created outside the St. Helena Catholic Church, enable Latinos to celebrate their culture and express their individuality.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Yeillsee Chavez creates a quilt square at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Jose López, his wife Ana López, and their daughter Miranda participate in the Hilos Visible project outside the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
A young San Francisco 49ers fan creates a quilt square outside the St. Helena Catholic Church on Sunday.
Jesse Duarte, Star
A mother and son work on a colorful art project outside the St. Helena Catholic Church on Sunday.
Jesse Duarte, Star
A woman works on her contribution to a community art project celebrating Latino heritage.
Submitted photo
Community members collaborate on an art project outside the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles is a collaboration among the Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee, the Napa County Historical Society and the St. Helena Historical Society.
Submitted photo
Quilt squares like this will be exhibited in Napa and St. Helena in October.
Submitted photo
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Teacher Kinnereth Winegarner works with a New Tech student on a heritage quilt project.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
New Tech high school students Natalia Villagomez (right) and Alexis Brisaño work on their heritage quilt squares.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Supplies for the New Tech high school heritage quilt square project.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
New Tech high school student Danushka Rodriguez gets her thread ready to work on her quilt square. The Spanish class students are each making a square that represents their heritage. The squares will then be assembled into one quilt.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
A New Tech student working on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
New Tech student Daysi Romero Camacho worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
More photos: For more images from the exhibit, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
The Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit is now on display at the Napa County Historical Society. Check out an intro here.
Jennifer Huffman, Napa Valley Register
