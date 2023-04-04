Tweed & Vine reopened at its new location at 1239 Main St., in St. Helena, a space that had been vacant since Footcandy closed in 2017.

The business reopened after nearly three months of renovation at its new space.

Tweed & Vine first opened in 2021 at the historic Vasconi's space, which is now undergoing extensive remodeling. David Walker bought the building last July and plans to use it for his wife's Elyse Walker boutique.

Just like before, the new Tweed & Vine offers clothing and accessories for men and women.

"We look forward to serving our great local customers and visitors as well," said co-owner Ken Blenis.

