FOR THE STAR
Tweed & Vine reopened Saturday at its new location at 1239 Main St., a space that had been vacant since Footcandy closed in 2017.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The business reopened after nearly three months of renovation at its new space.
Tweed & Vine first opened in 2021 at the historic Vasconi's space, which is now undergoing extensive remodeling. David Walker bought the building last July and plans to use it for his wife's Elyse Walker boutique.
Just like before, the new Tweed & Vine offers clothing and accessories for men and women.
"We look forward to serving our great local customers and visitors as well," said co-owner Ken Blenis.
With the arrival of Spring, it's time to start weaving the fashion trends of 2023 into your closet. Influenced by the fashion shows from New York, London, Milan and Paris, here are five forecasted trends for the season.
Photos: New York Fashion Week 2023
Fashion from Brandon Maxwell latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Brandon Maxwell latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Brandon Maxwell latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Carolina Herrera's latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from the Carolina Herrera latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from the Carolina Herrera latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from the Carolina Herrera latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from the Carolina Herrera latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from the Carolina Herrera latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Carolina Herrera is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Carolina Herrera is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Carolina Herrera is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from the Carolina Herrera latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, second from left, sits front row next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, third from left, at Michael Kors show, during Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
The Prabal Gurung collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Prabal Gurung collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Prabal Gurung collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Prabal Gurung collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Prabal Gurung collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Prabal Gurung collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Prabal Gurung collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Fashion from Proenza Schouler latest collection is modeled backstage in a first-look setup, during Fashion Week, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Proenza Schouler latest collection is modeled backstage in a first-look setup during Fashion Week, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Rodarte 2023 fall collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Rodarte 2023 fall collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Rodarte 2023 fall collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Rodarte 2023 fall collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Fashion from Rodarte 2023 fall collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
The Sergio Hudson collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Sergio Hudson collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Sergio Hudson collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Sergio Hudson collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Sergio Hudson collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Sergio Hudson collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Blonds collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Andrew Bolton, seated left, Anna Wintour, second from left, and Erykah Badu attend the Thom Browne collection presentation during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled by Frida Aasen during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.