St. Pierre Yoga debuts at Bel Aire Plaza

“Our yoga classes will be customized and guided by warm and friendly teachers who will lead you in this five-star experience in the elements of nature,” said Perotti-Kline.

“We strive to teach the most basic principles of yoga from breathing techniques, sitting and standing poses, and combining breath with movement while transitioning through a sequence of poses and guided meditation.”

“We strive to teach you how to relax in the middle of a world that is filled with stressors,” she added.

Yoga cannot cure a disease, “but it can prepare the body in a way so nature can do the healing it is meant to do. Your experiences will be at your own pace, and you will be encouraged to stay within yourself.”

Info: 707-681-0616, 3800 Bel Aire Plaza, stpierreyoga.com. The studio will host an open house on Wed., March 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

