Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

Starbucks is doing its part to help front-line responders to the COVID-19 outbreak continue their essential duties.

The coffee giant announced Wednesday that it will offer a free tall coffee, hot or cold, to any customer who identifies as a front-line worker during the coronavirus outbreak. The offer is valid until May 3.

The Starbucks Foundation will also donate $500,000 to support front-line responders with equal donations to Direct Relief to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items and to Operation Gratitude to deliver 50,000 care packages and handwritten letters to first responders and health care workers.

“I am inspired by our Starbucks store partners around the world who proudly wear the green apron and who are rising to the occasion. They demonstrate our resilience and our commitment to the communities we serve,” CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a letter to customers this week.

“It is the responsibility of every business to care for its employees during this time of uncertainty, shared sacrifice, and common cause. I hope to see many business leaders across this country doing all they can to retain jobs, pay employees, continue benefits, and demonstrate compassion as they make critical decisions. Not every decision is a financial one.”