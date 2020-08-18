Startups tap a new talent pool: Pandemic-weary college students

Startups are particularly well-positioned to capitalize on Covid-19 campus jitters. Bigger companies often don't want to take on the legal hassles of bringing on students beyond regimented internship programs, said Scale's Wang, who is 23 and has been working in tech since he dropped out of college.

"A lot of students are thinking about it, and hopefully a lot of companies are willing to take a risk on these students," Wang said. "If you'd hire them a year from now, you should be willing to hire them now."

Nimbler startups willing to experiment could gain access to star students who might otherwise have wound up in summer jobs at giants like Facebook Inc., Alphabet or Apple Inc., managers say. "Usually you would fight to get on the radar with people, and here people are reaching out," said Emmanuel Straschnov, the co-CEO of Bubble, an app design service. Compared with regular recruiting, he said, "It's like night and day."

The ultimate payoff isn't just the student labor. "With recruiting you always play the long game," said Nick Schrock, CEO of Elementl, a developer tools startup that's planning to hire three gap-year workers this fall. "A great intern who has a great network can often yield compounded returns later down the line."