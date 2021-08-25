State veterinarian issues statewide recall, quarantine of raw goat milk

The California state veterinarian on Monday issued a statewide recall and quarantine order of raw goat milk from a Stanislaus County farm.

Valley Milk Simply Bottled produced and packaged the milk subject to the recall.

Consumers with half-gallon plastic jugs with a code date on the jug of AUG 28 2021 should dispose of any in their refrigerators and retailers are urged to pull the product from store shelves.

California State Vet Dr. Annette Jones issued the quarantine after the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni was detected in the milk. The milk was sampled and tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The bacteria were found in a routine sample at Valley Milk Simply Bottled's production and packaging facility. State agriculture officials said no one has reported getting ill from drinking the milk.

The order does not apply to the farm's raw cow or raw sheep milk.

People who are exposed to campylobacter may experience symptoms of what's called camplylobacteriosis two to five days after exposure and the symptoms may last a week.

Symptoms include fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea and most people recover completely.