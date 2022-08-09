‘Strengthening and lengthening’ at new Napa Pilates studio

Despite offering what was once believed to be an "elitist" workout routine, Club Pilates is on a mission to change the stigma surrounding Pilates and make the mind-body principles and high-quality equipment-based workout available to all.

That’s why Maud Pansing decided to introduce Club Pilates to the Napa area, according to a news release from the company. The “premium boutique” Pilates, studio opened July 21 at in the Silverado Plaza, at 651 Trancas St. in Napa.

“I’m beyond excited to bring the Club Pilates experience to the Napa community (by) offering a variety of equipment and classes that keeps the workout interesting and fun,’ said Pansing.

Club Pilates offers low-impact, full-body workouts that are effective for people of all ages, the statement said.

“Pilates is known to strengthen and lengthen muscles, improve posture, balance and mobility, helping members feel their best and live life to its fullest,” according to the release.

This studio is part of a California female-founded brand “that has grown internationally while still maintaining a local community ownership approach,” the release said.

The Napa location is owned and operated by Pansing, who has spent her career in global marketing, working in the premium beauty industry, and most recently for E & J Gallo Winery premium business unit, where she led marketing for Napa based brands like Louis M. Martini and William Hill and Sonoma based J Vineyards and Winery.

After years of global travel and corporate jobs, the pandemic offered an opportunity for Pansing to rediscover Pilates, she said.

When exploring opportunities outside of the corporate world, she came across Club Pilates, which enabled her to combine her passion for Pilates, business and teaching.

Not only did Pansing decide to open her own studio in a location she fell in love with during her work at E&J Gallo, but she also embarked on the Club Pilates Teacher Training to become an instructor herself.

“Pilates has so many incredible health benefits but people typically believe it’s an expensive workout," said Pansing. "Club Pilates is different than other studio programs as it has made the workout more accessible to a broader group of people.”

The bright Napa studio welcomes members “into a supportive atmosphere” where they can choose a class type for every body — from high intensity and strength training to mobility and recovery. Guests can experience the benefits of a workout using a variety of exclusive equipment, including reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, TriggerPoint and springboard.

Club Pilates not only offers group classes to members, it also offers two different teacher training programs, “enabling more people to turn their passion into a career.”

The 280-hour junior program certifies instructors on mat and reformer Pilates, while the comprehensive 500-hour program comprehensively certifies on all Pilates apparatuses.

The Napa studio began hosting its first junior teacher training program starting in late July into August with Master Trainer Tracy Matosich.

To celebrate its opening at 651 Trancas St., Club Pilates Napa is offering 20% off the first three months of membership, said the release.