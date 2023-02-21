It’s late February. How are your new year’s resolutions going? Are you hitting the gym but feeling sore muscles from all that exercise? Did you commit to more stretching or overall wellness in 2023, but you’re already slipping?
Either way, the trainers at StretchLab might be your life raft. StretchLab is a one-on-one assisted stretching business that opened in downtown Napa in December 2022, located next to Cycle Society and across from Kitchen Door in the First Street Napa complex. Though new to Napa, StretchLab has been around since 2015 and is rapidly expanding, according to company president Verdine Baker.
With over 300 locations in more than 40 states, one-on-one assisted stretching has found a previously untapped market in the Main streets of America, said the company. Napa Valley is the latest region in StretchLab’s fast-growing network, and now Napa residents can try this stretching and mobility approach.
Assisted stretching is not a new concept, said the company. Professional and collegiate athletes have had access to stretching administered by Physical Therapists on the tables of almost every locker room for pre- and post-game stiff muscles.
Athletes know that mobility, range of motion, and stretching are as important as their actual skills in the sport. But unfortunately, this assisted stretching was unavailable to recreational athletes or soccer parents.
Enter StretchLab (and its main competitor, Stretch Zone) on the scene, offering stretching to people of all ages, body types, and fitness levels.
What can Napans expect as a member of StretchLab?
As explained by the Napa studio General Manager Sakshi Gandhi, “when you come in for your first session," one of the trained flexologists "will watch you perform a test — just three squats — and evaluate your range of motion," using an advanced analysis machine called the TRX MAPS. "Once the machine collects the data, you receive an overall score."
According to Gandhi, most people start with a score in the 20s, with 100 being perfect.
This analysis creates a unique and personally tailored stretching plan that considers mobility, muscle activation, posture, and body symmetry, she explained.
Every month a new test is performed as part of the membership. Over weeks or a few months of regular sessions, ideally combined with self-led stretches at home using the proprietary app, most clients will see improvement in their MAPS score, said Gandhi.
According to Gandhi, a typical member starting with a score in the mid-20 range would likely progress to a score in the mid-30 range within a few weeks or months. With progress like this, client retention is high, she said.
According to the company website, “Our clients may come in with pain, tightness or specific focus areas, but they keep coming back and commit to their flexibility journey once they experience the freedom that comes with having a wider range of motion and flexibility.”
Assisted stretching with a StretchLab flexologist allows the member to get a deeper stretch than they would be able to on their own, using both dynamic and static stretching, said the company.
Flexologists also employ a proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation technique, which requires the client to engage and “push” into the stretch, an advanced form of stretching for maximum results.
Flexologists come from fitness or wellness backgrounds and then undergo a proprietary 70+ hour theoretical and hands-on training credited by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence, said the company.
Todd Reifsnyder, the lead flexologist at the Napa studio, said he came to Stretchlab after more than a decade serving in the Marines, including a stint in Afghanistan, followed by a career as a competition powerlifting coach.
When the pandemic hit and competition disappeared, so did his clients. He found StretchLab through an online recruiting platform and quickly became certified and employed full-time — and often overtime.
“I find working here to be more rewarding than my coaching was. I see members’ progress weekly and get satisfaction from that — my clients in powerlifting may or may not have followed my advice outside of the gym. Here I have more control over the outcome."
As lead flexologist, Reifsnyder works directly with the other flexologists on-site to ensure the customer experience is uniformly excellent, he said. He also makes sure to keep the staff up to date on the latest developments in the stretching world.
The flexologists at the Napa Stretchlab, currently a team of five and growing, each bring their unique backgrounds in wellness to the session, making it a versatile and approachable team, the company said.
Gandhi recommends that clients work with different flexologists, especially at the beginning, to see which therapist’s style speaks to them. Members will all experience the same 50-minute session of 27 stretches, but there may be differences in the overall style. Whether it is Reifsnyder with his strength-focused powerlifter background, Matt Goetz with his experience in personal training, Gabriela Eguino with her yogi background and holistic approach to stretching, or any of the other flexologists on staff.
“Our goal is to make sure the clients get the highest value and stay consistent — that is the key," said Gandhi.
You can reach business editor Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com