Summers Estates in Calistoga sold to St. Helena's Brasswood Estate

Summers Estates Winery in Calistoga has been sold to St. Helena’s Brasswood Estate. The transaction took place last October for $9.6 million.

Jim and Beth Summers first purchased a vineyards in Knights Valley in 1987. In 1996 they purchased the 25 acres on the corner of Tubbs Lane and Hwy. 128 in Calistoga.

Jim Summers, considered an ‘icon’ in the Napa Valley wine industry, passed away in 2018. Beth has retired from the wine business.

Brasswood Estate, at 3111 St. Helena Hwy., features a winery with 17,000-square feet of caves, multiple tasting rooms, and Brasswood Bar and Kitchen.

The Brasswood team includes Marcus Marquez, estate manager, Stacia Dowdell, winemaker, and Angelina Mondavi, consulting winemaker.

