Sustainable travel is key to Napa Valley’s greener future

“Our guests love the convenience of charging and the ability to use an eco-friendlier form of travel,” says Sara Brooks, general manager.

Speaking of visitors, they also are open to and enthusiastic about doing their part to tread lightly.

Interest in alternative transportation for exploring the valley, such as biking on the Napa Valley Vine Trail or riding the Napa Valley Wine Train, has spiked in recent years. The desire to seek locally sourced experiences and willingness to reduce waste through small changes like using reusable shopping bags and water bottles are other ways visitors support Napa Valley’s vision for sustainability.

It’s uplifting to see so many people and businesses playing a part in moving the needle toward Napa Valley’s long-term sustainability as a world-class wine country destination.

Napa Valley draws visitors for its natural beauty and agrarian lifestyle, and we are committed to preserving, protecting, and enhancing everything that makes our community such a desirable destination and place to live.

Linsey Gallagher is the President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County. Visit NapaValleySpirit.com to learn more about opportunities to play tourist in your own backyard.