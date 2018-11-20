Abrah Hunter has been baking all her life – as a little girl helping her mom in the kitchen, as a dental assistant making birthday cakes for coworkers and now as a new business owner.
“I’ve always loved baking,” Hunter said. “For years, people have told me that I should open a bakery.”
Her home-based bakery operation, Sweet Abe’s Baking Company, officially opened in August.
“I just finally decided to jump in,” she said.
Hunter, a full-time dental assistant with a sweet tooth, is running a “one-woman team,” and, she said, works a lot of early mornings and late nights.
“It’s something I really enjoy doing, so I just kind of work it into the nooks and crannies.”
All her baked goods cater to food allergy sufferers and those with special diets. Every item she makes is vegan, which means there are no animal products used. No milk, no eggs. Many other items are also gluten-free.
“I was really inspired by my own nutrition experience over the years,” Hunter said. As a healthy living coach, Hunter tried lifestyle diets including the paleo diet, a vegetarian diet and veganism. Now she eats a mostly plant-based diet, but, she said, she still eats fish a few times a week.
Hunter said she feels much healthier now and doesn’t ever crave meat, but still craves sweets.
“Along with my journey with trying these different lifestyles,” she said, “I’ve met a lot of other people along the way that try different lifestyles and different diets, like Whole30 and Keto, but I feel like, no matter what, everyone still kind of has that desire for desserts and, when you’re on a lot of these different diets, you can’t easily get those sweets at a store or even at restaurants.”
Baking with vegan constraints in mind has its own challenges and usually means buying higher quality, more expensive – organic, when she can – ingredients.
Different oils are substituted for traditional ingredients pretty easily, she said, but it’s not just substitution that makes a successful vegan birthday cake.
Hunter also makes her own gluten-free flour blend because she is particular about the consistency she wants it to be.
“It’s not like you can just take a generic recipe, take out eggs and add oil,” Hunter said.
“The ratios are different within baking, so you kind of have to do more of some things, less of some things, and do other things to make it taste like it’s not vegan.”
The word “vegan,” has a “negative stigma,” she said, and often turns people off, from even trying something, unless they’re already living a vegan lifestyle.
Her goal is to not only make vegan baked goods for vegans and those who have dairy, wheat and other allergies, but to make desserts that taste – and feel – like dessert.
Taste her cupcakes, she said, and you wouldn’t even know it was any different than those made with milk and egg. “Even the texture is identical,” she said.
Making custom cakes is Hunter’s favorite part, and her website features several photos of elaborately decorated cakes, including a unicorn cake complete with a golden horn. But her cakes weren’t always so detailed and pretty, she said. Hunter wasn’t trained professionally, she’s just practiced a lot baking cakes for friends and family.
“I love making all the cakes because I feel like it’s a great creative outlet,” Hunter said.
“My coworkers always expect an extravagant cake for their birthday,” she said, referring to the dental office employees she still works with. She said the unicorn cake was for a coworker who is “obsessed with unicorns.”
A lot of practice has also gone into making her vegan cakes taste like they’re not vegan. If her husband, who is a “meat and potatoes” kind of guy, can’t tell the difference, she said, it’s a good sign.
Hunter makes some standard cake flavors like red velvet, confetti and chocolate, but also likes to get creative. Her menu includes a java espresso cake, a cookie-dough cake, and a strawberry banana cake, all of which are also gluten-free. Her favorites, depending on her mood, are her lemon drop cake and her caramel latte cake.
Hunter makes her cakes and cupcakes to order and, she said, will try to accommodate other allergies, dietary restrictions and requests. Some of her other sweet offerings include raw vegan cheesecakes, cookies and scones, and seasonal treats like her pumpkin and apple pies.
“I want to be able to create and cater to everyone by baking up a treat for everyone’s sweet tooth, not only for vegan and food allergy sufferers, for anyone who is looking for quality, high-end products,” Hunter said.
For now, customers can order online or through Sweet Abe’s social media sites, but she said she hopes to be selling at the Napa Farmers Market in the spring. Whether or not she expands to a storefront, she said, will depend on how business goes.
For details, visit sweetabes.com or email, sweetabes@gmail.com.