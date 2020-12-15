'Sweet and stylish': Cupcake baby and children's boutique now open inside First Street Napa

Cupcake, at 1300 First Street, Suite 325 (across the way from Compline), is a culmination of owner Jenny Romeyn’s passions, starting with her life-long love of kids and everything related to them.
Cupcake is a baby and children’s boutique for sweet and stylish kids, featuring clothing, gifts and accessories for newborns to age ten.
The website says it best: “At Cupcake, we strive to surprise and delight you with unique, high quality clothing and gifts for the sweet little people in your life. We take pride in creating a beautiful and inspiring shopping environment, as well as a highly curated selection of exclusive items that will make you ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ from the moment you walk through our doors.”
“I’ve always loved children’s clothes and accessories and loved browsing for them even before I had kids of my own,” said Romeyn.
She still hadn’t started her own family when she walked into a baby store in Santa Rosa.
“It was a cute shop, but I couldn’t help but think about all the things I would do differently if I owned it.”
After leaving, she got into a conversation with a neighboring merchant, who told her the store was actually for sale. That was enough for Romeyn to jump into action.
She bought the store, rebranded it, and the first Cupcake opened in 2005. It’s been a success ever since then. On July 1, she opened the third Cupcake in Napa. “The community has been so supportive. We love it here in Napa.”
From the beginning, Cupcake has had a commitment to quality and sustainability, which has only been reinforced since Romeyn had children of her own (she now has an eleven year old boy and seven year old twins, a boy and girl.
“I hate it when children’s clothes fall apart before the kids can outgrow them. Our clothing is all high quality. They’ll out-last your child’s needs and you’ll be able to pass them along to their younger siblings or someone else and keep them out of our landfills.”
Romeyn buys from a lot of smaller, family-owned businesses who share her commitment to quality.
One of the most well received brands in Napa is City Mouse, all organic clothing in knits and soft muslin, made by a woman who is both a mother and children’s boutique owner, which Romeyn can identify with personally.
“The colors and fabrics she uses are amazing and her attention to quality and detail is so on point.” Cupcake carries a selection of toys and stuffed animals, including Alimrose dolls from Australia that kids love.
“We had two young shoppers who both fell in love with an Alimrose doll. They each saved their money, came back and bought their favorite dolls. It was so sweet and it happened twice!”
Cupcake store manager Jennifer Nagano says that, when it comes to buying, Romeyn has, “a fantastic eye. When a shipment comes in, opening it is like opening a Christmas present.”
The shopping experience at Cupcake is incredibly important to Romeyn.
“We want everyone who comes in to feel like they’re shopping with a friend.” Sometimes they go above and beyond. “We don’t do deliveries,” said Nagano, “But a customer called recently who sounded really stressed and said she was just too busy to get down to the shop but needed something for an upcoming family photo shoot. She only lives a mile away, so I was happy to take it to her after work.”
If you prefer to shop on-line, Cupcake has one of the most user-friendly sites around. Visit shopcupcake.com to see for yourself.
Romeyn was born in LA but moved with her mother to Sonoma County when she was three. She went to High School in Rohnert Park, then to Arizona State’s College of Architecture to study interior design.
Romeyn loved design, was very good at it, and soon had plenty of work as a residential interior designer. When designing a house, she realized she was most inspired when working on the nursery and children’s rooms.
“How could I not?” Romeyn said with a chuckle. “Everything about children is so whimsical and allows for so much magic and creativity.”
After college Romeyn moved back to LA. Romeyn’s father was in the entertainment industry, and Romeyn started the next phase of her career as a wardrobe stylist for commercials. It played well with her interior design background, and she loved it.
After meeting her now-husband in Los Angeles, the couple decided to relocate to Northern California where Romeyn’s mother still resided.
“We knew we’d have kids and wanted to raise them close to my mom and in the small town feel and beauty of Sonoma County.” Her husband had an online business, so it was easy for him to relocate, but it meant Romeyn was going to have to leave her career as a wardrobe stylist behind.
“I thought about getting back into interior design, which I still enjoy.” That was her frame of mind when she walked into that children’s store in Santa Rosa, and her new path was set.
Romeyn opened the second Cupcake on the plaza in Healdsburg. She did very well there, until the fires started to hit a few years ago. Tourism was devastated. There was little time to recoup when COVID hit.
“Our lease was up for renewal and business had been down since the fires in 2017. We were there for nine years but it was just too hard for the last few so we made the hard decision to close.”
Although closing was a tough call to make, it was easier because the First Street Napa folks had been courting Romeyn for three years, recognizing the quality of the Cupcake brand.
Opening here also meant that Romeyn got to design her store from scratch.
“The people at First Street are so great to work with.” Her interior design skills have allowed her to create a space that is esthetically pleasing. Retailers often say that a well designed store tells a story and makes it inspiring for customers to shop. Romeyn has absolutely succeeded in that.
If there are little ones on your shopping list, be sure and visit Cupcake. “We’re so excited to be in Napa and to be a part of this amazing community,” said Romeyn.
Open daily. 707-637-4383 or shopcupcake.com.
