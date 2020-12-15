'Sweet and stylish': Cupcake baby and children's boutique now open inside First Street Napa

The shopping experience at Cupcake is incredibly important to Romeyn.

“We want everyone who comes in to feel like they’re shopping with a friend.” Sometimes they go above and beyond. “We don’t do deliveries,” said Nagano, “But a customer called recently who sounded really stressed and said she was just too busy to get down to the shop but needed something for an upcoming family photo shoot. She only lives a mile away, so I was happy to take it to her after work.”

If you prefer to shop on-line, Cupcake has one of the most user-friendly sites around. Visit shopcupcake.com to see for yourself.

Romeyn was born in LA but moved with her mother to Sonoma County when she was three. She went to High School in Rohnert Park, then to Arizona State’s College of Architecture to study interior design.

Romeyn loved design, was very good at it, and soon had plenty of work as a residential interior designer. When designing a house, she realized she was most inspired when working on the nursery and children’s rooms.

“How could I not?” Romeyn said with a chuckle. “Everything about children is so whimsical and allows for so much magic and creativity.”