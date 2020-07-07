Sweet Straw Tea Bar brings boba to Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judging from the lines seen in front of Yesenia Gallegos’ Sweet Straw Tea Bar, Napa’s new boba shop is already a hit.

Those who are familiar with the popular dessert drink need to look no further than Jefferson Street to get their boba fix—while folks who have not yet tried boba are invited to stop by Sweet Straw for what may become their new favorite refreshment.

Gallegos grew up in Napa before moving away to attend the University of California, Davis, where she said her love for boba grew.

A double major in communications and sociology at the time, Gallegos said she found a reprieve from her workload by treating herself to boba at various establishments around campus. After graduating, she moved to San Francisco for work where she discovered a number of cafes serving different types of boba.

The challenge of describing boba—also called bubble tea—is that there are many varieties of the drink, said Gallegos.

Popularized throughout Asia, Taiwan claims to have created boba, which in its classic form mixes a cold, dark tea—often black tea, earl tea, or oolong tea—with milk. However, for many, the treat is not only the sweet milk tea but also the gummy tapioca pearls that are slurped up through a thick straw and chewed on in between sips.