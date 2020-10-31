Tails Up shuts down: Owner cites daunting independent contractor regulations

After three years of providing pet care for four-legged customers, Tails Up! Napa Valley is closing its doors.
Melodie Durham, owner and founder of Tails Up, said that unlike some small businesses, hers did not close primarily due to COVID-19 impacts.
Instead, her business suffered under the requirements of a new law regarding the use of independent contractors.
The in-home pet sitting services offered by the Tails Up team provided a alternative to boarding facilities or relying on family or neighbors to check on pets, said Durham.
“Our sitters, all vetted, bonded and insured, were able to care for client’s pets in the clients (and the pet’s) own home,” she said.
“This eased the stress that can come when pets are separated from their owners. I also provided licensed and insured boarding care in my home.” In fact, her backyard with pool, became known as ‘Lab Heaven.’”
When Durham started the business in the fall of 2017, she used a model similar to those used by most pet care service providers throughout the United States. She used independent contractors.
She carefully researched her business model, said Durham. She took classes through the Small Business Development Center at Napa College. She became a member of Pet Sitters International. She researched and spoke with several other pet care business owners.
“It became clear that it would not be possible for me to utilize employees in our business model,” said Durham. It would have been cost prohibitive. Figuring hourly minimum wage plus the additional cost for workers’ comp and taxes, “I literally would have had to charge a client $215 for a sitter to stay one night in the clients home!”
And as it turned out, Durham said, her sitters liked being independent contractors.
“Most of our sitters were college kids and they could set their own schedules according to their classes. They didn’t want to be employees and since most of them were still living at home and were covered by their parents’ insurance it worked out well for all of us.”
Then came AB-5, a bill authored by Lorena Gonzalez, (D) California State Assembly member from San Diego. It amended existing code to expand on the criteria used to determine if workers should be classified as employees or independent contractors.
“To put it simply, this new law killed my business,” Durham said.
“I hired a labor attorney from San Francisco who spent a fair amount of time working with me to try and find a way to keep running my business within the confines of this new law. It could not be done.”
Proposition 22 made it onto the ballot and, “though it’s a step in the right direction, it’s specifically written to help only app-based drivers for companies like Uber, Lyft and Door Dash.”
There were more than 2 million independent contractors in California when the law went into effect in January of 2020, according to Durham’s research.
Many organized groups of independent contractors or people that utilize them have worked with attorneys and legislators to obtain exemptions from the new requirements, she discovered.
That includes groups such as the trucking industry, journalists and freelance writers, doctors, lawyers, hairstylists and app-based drivers.
Durham, a retired staff chief with CAL FIRE, explained that she started her business because she recognized there was a need.
“I was always in search of quality care for my dogs when I was on shift,” she said.
“We all worked hard and built such a fantastic relationship with our clients and with other small businesses in the Napa Valley. We provided jobs and income to an average of 10 people in the community at any given time; and we filled a need for pet owners that gave them peace of mind when they were away. Now it’s all gone because of a poorly written law that was not well thought out.”
Despite this disappointing turn of events, Durham said she is moving on and that she will continue to look on the bright side.
“I have made so many new friends and connections,” she said. “I am so grateful for all of them.”
Watch now: which dog breeds are the most playful?
Photos: Napa County’s most-loved pets, Oct. 2020
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.