Tails Up shuts down: Owner cites daunting independent contractor regulations

“It became clear that it would not be possible for me to utilize employees in our business model,” said Durham. It would have been cost prohibitive. Figuring hourly minimum wage plus the additional cost for workers’ comp and taxes, “I literally would have had to charge a client $215 for a sitter to stay one night in the clients home!”

And as it turned out, Durham said, her sitters liked being independent contractors.

“Most of our sitters were college kids and they could set their own schedules according to their classes. They didn’t want to be employees and since most of them were still living at home and were covered by their parents’ insurance it worked out well for all of us.”

Then came AB-5, a bill authored by Lorena Gonzalez, (D) California State Assembly member from San Diego. It amended existing code to expand on the criteria used to determine if workers should be classified as employees or independent contractors.

“To put it simply, this new law killed my business,” Durham said.

“I hired a labor attorney from San Francisco who spent a fair amount of time working with me to try and find a way to keep running my business within the confines of this new law. It could not be done.”