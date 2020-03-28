Taking the helm: American Canyon Chamber appoints new president/CEO

“This was a perfect fit for me,” said Zizak-Morais. “I knew so many people in American Canyon through my volunteer work, and I understood the challenges of operating a small business. I was able to grow the membership of the Chamber by helping businesses understand that the Chamber acts as a hub for communication. I also worked to build recognition of the Chamber in the local community. It is important for residents to understand all the great services and products that are available right here at home.”

Zizak-Morais served for a few months as the acting President/CEO and applied for the position knowing her skills, experience, and connections could benefit the organization. She had a history of implementing innovative approaches that strengthened the position of the Chamber as the connection hub for American Canyon businesses. The Chamber agreed that Zizak-Morais was up for the challenge and made her the permanent President/CEO.

“Business as we know it was completely upended on my first official day,” Zizak-Morais said, “but the Chamber of Commerce offers businesses a way forward. We all know that we face a long journey through rough waters once we finally we sail out of the epic storm we are battling today. There has never been a greater need for businesses, residents, and city hall to work together on solutions. The Chamber continues to keep communication links open so that we can all find solutions that will allow us to prosper as a community.”

