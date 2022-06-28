Tandem motorcycle sidecar fleet now rolling in Napa

Sidecar Tours, a fleet of tandem sidecars "providing immersive experiences across nearly 20 cities," announced its launch in Napa and Sonoma.
Born out of the desire to provide locals and tourists alike with a new and unique way to experience popular wine and beer cities, Sidecar Tours "transformed the standard motorcycle sidecar to accommodate two passengers and leverages its fleet to create personalized riding adventures across the country," according to a news release from the company.
"Sidecar Tours is thrilled to be launching in Napa and Sonoma, two of the most iconic and beautiful wine regions in the country,” said Anthony Bennett, CEO at Sidecar Tours.
“We have looked forward to having a presence in these areas since we began the business and believe our experience in Temecula and other popular wine destinations has laid a great framework for this launch," he said.
"Our partnerships with recognizable and well-respected wineries in Napa and Sonoma will ensure our tours are a hit and we can’t wait to bring the new and unique sidecar experience to guests in this desirable travel destination.”
The latest Napa route includes stops at Vinoce & Twenty Rows, WALT Wines and Vintner's Collective, said the release.
The recently launched Sonoma route begins and ends at Viansa Sonoma Winery & Tasting Room, and visits Homewood Winery, Robledo Family Winery and Cline Family Cellars.
Throughout both tours, "passengers will experience the gorgeous accommodations at each winery and learn about the region’s rich history, as well as local hidden gems."
The motorcycles are replicas of a bike from the World War II era, said Jacob Chambers, the company founder.
Each features a 750cc engine called a parallel-twin motor. “In a typical motorcycle the engine sits inside the frame of the bike,” explained Chambers. With this motorcycle, the cylinder heads sit on the exterior of the motorcycle.
“It’s pretty unique looking,” he said.
Chambers explained that the company has five sidecars stationed in Napa. Each can accommodate up to three passengers, two seated in the sidecar and one seated behind the driver.
Sidecar Tours currently has about eight drivers in the Napa area. “They’re all locals and they know wine country,” he said. “A lot of our folks have been riding and driving for decades.”
The company uses the Stanly Ranch resort as its home base, he explained. Depending on the schedule, customers can meet at the south Napa resort or another location.
Since January, when the Napa Valley routes started, Chambers estimated that the business has hosted at least 500 tours.
According to the company, Sidecar Tours pricing starts at $199 per person for the winery tour and $99 a person for the scenic tour, which takes guests "through the area’s beautiful landscapes, discussing rich history and little-known facts." Guests also have the option to add a GoPro photo/video package for an additional $100, giving the opportunity to capture content along the way.
Information: sidecartoursinc.com/napa-valley/
