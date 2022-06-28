Tandem motorcycle sidecar fleet now rolling in Napa

A brief history of the sidecar:

The sidecar’s history and creation have been attributed to Jean Bertoux, a French army officer, who created the sidecar in 1893.

When motorbikes rose to popularity, sidecars were also developed as an additional accessory alongside them.

A patent was given to W.J. Graham who was working in Enfield and, along with partner, Jonathan A. Kahn, they both began production on the sidecar immediately.

Years before World War I began, other companies began making their own renditions of the sidecar.

In 1913, an American inventor named Hugo Young redesigned and improved the design of the sidecar.

Young’s success led him to establish the Flexible Sidecar Company based in Ohio and it went on to become the largest sidecar manufacturer in the whole world.

The wars saw the utilization of the motorbike sidecar as a means for the British Army to mobilize their Vickers machine guns, which required six to eight men to carry across the battlefield.

After World War I, the use of sidecars started to decline but due to the Depression, they were used as a cheap means of transport. Sidecars wound then be used again during World War II by the German military who drove BMW and Zundapp motorcycles.

During the 1950s, the general public already had access to cheap cars. As a result, the sidecar wasn’t able to compete with these auto manufacturers and the industry declined.

Source: Sidecar Tours