The Bennington Napa Valley and Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors join First Street Napa

Two more new shops are coming to First Street Napa: The Bennington Napa Valley and Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors. Both will open this summer.

These are the 10th and 11th new tenants confirmed so far in 2020, said a news release from First Street Napa.

“These are completely new shops that can’t be found anywhere else, and they were each developed by women with deep roots here in our community,” said Todd Zapolski, managing partner, First Street Napa.

“We really enjoy working with locals to build their individual brands, and are proud First Street Napa is becoming recognized as a destination for these kinds of unique shopping experiences.”

The Bennington Napa Valley will open in August in Suite 345, offering a curated selection of vintage items, mixed with products created in the Napa Valley and gift items.

Founder Susan Melendez was inspired by her experience restoring historic homes with her late husband, and has extensive background in the retail business.