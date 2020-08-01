The Bennington Napa Valley and Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors join First Street Napa

Two more new shops are coming to First Street Napa: The Bennington Napa Valley and Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors. Both will open this summer.
These are the 10th and 11th new tenants confirmed so far in 2020, said a news release from First Street Napa.
“These are completely new shops that can’t be found anywhere else, and they were each developed by women with deep roots here in our community,” said Todd Zapolski, managing partner, First Street Napa.
“We really enjoy working with locals to build their individual brands, and are proud First Street Napa is becoming recognized as a destination for these kinds of unique shopping experiences.”
The Bennington Napa Valley will open in August in Suite 345, offering a curated selection of vintage items, mixed with products created in the Napa Valley and gift items.
Founder Susan Melendez was inspired by her experience restoring historic homes with her late husband, and has extensive background in the retail business.
“The Bennington Napa Valley is a labor of love. I really appreciate beautiful craftsmanship, and think vintage touches really make a difference in a home. We’ll also have local artists, candlemakers, wine items, olive oil and more,” said Susan Melendez, founder.
“I’m enthused to bring this concept to life at First Street Napa.”
In September, Haley Shackford will draw on more than a decade of interior design expertise and her eye for classic style when she opens Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors.
The shop will offer modern, organic and stylish décor, home accessories and women’s fashion, and will be located in Suite 319, said the release.
“As a designer, I have always loved working with clients to transform their homes or workspaces,” said Haley Shackford, store founder.
“With Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors I’m able to bring some of my favorite products to a wider audience. I’m so eager to help customers find just the right accent to complement their own personal style.”
Other newly opened tenants at First Street Napa include Cupcake, I-ELLE and Milo & Friends.
C’est La Paire, Honey Whiskey Boutique and Tay & Grace will open in August, while Copperfield’s Books, the official Napa Valley Welcome Center and Spaces coworking hub will open in the fall.
First Street Napa is also home to Archer Hotel Napa, Brown Estate Wines, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Compass Realty, Compline wine bar + restaurant, CYCLESOCIETY, Eiko’s Sushi, John Anthony Family of Wines, Kalifornia Jean Bar, lululemon, Macbella, Makers Market, Mayacamas Downtown, Mecox, Milo & Friends, Napastäk Napa Valley, Napa Valley Jewelers, Overland, Silicon Valley Bank, Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, State & First by Maris Collective, and the Wayfarer, Wade Cellars and Newfound Wines office.
