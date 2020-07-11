The Conservatory opens newest location in Yountville

The Conservatory is now open in Yountville, the company said in a news release.
The boutique, which debuted in March 2019 with its 7,000 square-foot gallery in New York’s Hudson Yards, has since opened two locations in Highland Park Village in Dallas. This marks The Conservatory’s fourth location.
The Conservatory is located at 6450 Washington St., "steps from Chef Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry and Bouchon."
"Conceived as the intersection of brick and mortar and e-commerce, The Conservatory is a 900 square-foot boutique that will serve as a gallery for its website, theconservatorynyc.com, home to over 175 brands and 2,000 different products," said the release.
Categories include women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, well-being (beauty/treatment, bath/body and candles/fragrance) and living (decor/objects, books/paper and gifts).
Business founder Brian Bolke "has curated the assortment especially for the Napa Valley, with its discerning, but laid-back clientele, catering to locals, Bay Area visitors, and an international clientele drawn to the area famous for its food and wine offerings," the release stated.
Bolke was also the creator of former Yountville retail store Forty Five Ten. The Conservatory has taken over the Forty Five Ten space.
The Conservatory will also welcome more than 40 collections that are "new and exclusive" to the region, including Georg Jensen, Saved Cashmere, Rosetta Getty, Zero Maria Cornejo, Another Tomorrow, Leret and Leret, Salle Privee, Maison d’Etto, Costa Brazil, Votary, Lisa Eisner, Irene Neuwirth, and Metier London.
The items on display are constantly being rotated with new items to discover, "creating a new experience each time a client visits," the boutique said.
Built on a belief system of “considered luxury,” which guides every practice of the brand, Bolke said he understands the evolving direction of retail.
While most others are starting to embrace the tenets of sustainability, slow fashion and a shared economy, Bolke has been implementing these principles since conceiving The Conservatory almost three years ago, long before they became an urgent wake up call to the industry.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when consumers may be hesitant to enter physical stores, The Conservatory is following established protocols, said the release.
The gallery offers a low-touch/high-service model featuring visible product tags with thorough descriptions and prices under washable plastic or glass, and links on all products make item exploration or the ability to purchase later from home seamless.
“We are providing the ultimate luxury in shopping today...plenty of space, plenty of natural light, and the store was designed with a feeling of calm," Bolke said. "We want our clients to have a high level of comfort and feel relaxed.”
The Conservatory is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily – except Tuesday and Wednesday. For details, call 707-415-5015 or visit theconservatorynyc.com
