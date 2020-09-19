The end of an era: Calistoga's Silverado Ace Hardware to change hands

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark and Tim Petersen are hanging up their tool belts.

The brothers, along with Tim's wife, MaryAnn, who have been running Silverado Ace Hardware on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga since the 1970s, have sold the business to another California Ace Hardware dealer, Mark Schulein.

“I talked to a lot of other dealers, but I wanted to find someone who would keep it the same, but make some improvements,” Tim Petersen said. “His values align with ours.”

Keeping the same team of employees was another important factor. Some employees have been there as long as 30 years.

“He’s community oriented, and I think this will be a very positive thing for the town,” Petersen said.

The store’s roots go back to the 1860s. The store has been known as Franklin & Hauge, C.M. Hoover Company, Alm & Ames, Cropp Hardware & Plumbing and finally Silverado Ace Hardware.

Mark and Tim’s mother and father, Elaine and Howard, moved the family from Chicago to Calistoga in 1963 and purchased the store, which was then located across the street, where Hydro Grill is now. It was moved to the current location in 1977.