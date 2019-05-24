On May 16, The Estate Yountville hosted a grand opening celebration for Hotel Villagio.
The event brought together "notable Napa Valley business owners, media and customers with an evening event that showcased the new 4,000-square-foot Napa-chic farmhouse called The Social, an event space for both weddings and meetings," said a news release.
Guests were brought into the newly renovated lobby space, lead past the bungalow style rooms and into The Social where they were met with live music and a toast from General Manager Steve Davino.
The team was able to provide light bites and wine from a selection of local wineries "in an evening that combined music, mingling and the creation of new memories."
The hotel is located at 6481 Washington St. in Yountville.
Hotel Villagio now offers brand new, fully redesigned guestrooms and public spaces for entertaining groups as well as a "state-of-the-art spa experience."
It also includes retail and dining complex V Marketplace. In addition, The Villa at The Estate offers "a luxurious five-bedroom, residence featuring a private pool, jacuzzi," and other options.