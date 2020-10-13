The 'eyes' have it: Napa doctor opens Simon Eyes

“In 2012, I was assigned as the lead cataract and LASIK surgeon at the flagship hospital of the Air Force at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. Our daughter was just one-year-old when we made the road trip across the country with two dogs and a baby. We fell in love with Napa because of its real sense of community,” said Dr. Simon.

Both a family man and dedicated physician, Dr. Simon said he flourished in his new position. His years of training and hard work were woven into the quality of care he provided. Three years later, in 2014, Ben Simon was born.

After a career serving the military, Dr. Simon retired in 2018 as a Air Force Colonel.

Subsequently, Dr. Simon worked as a cataract surgeon for Kaiser Permanente in Napa and as a LASIK Surgeon for LASIK Vision Institute in San Francisco prior to opening Simon Eyes this summer.

Simon Eyes provides the Napa Valley community with 20 plus years of experience and a passion that embodies the career and legacy of Colonel Simon, said a news release.

“I am proud of my husband for turning his vision into a reality by opening a practice that gives him the opportunity to provide the best care possible for his patients right here in the Napa Valley,” said Lea Simon.





