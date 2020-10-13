The 'eyes' have it: Napa doctor opens Simon Eyes

There’s a new doctor in town but he’s a veteran in more ways than one.
Introducing David P. Simon, MD, of Simon Eyes located at 3260 Beard Rd. Suite 5 in Napa. Dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders, Dr. Simon is a fellowship-trained board-certified ophthalmologist providing patient care to the Napa Valley community.
He’s also a retired Air Force Colonel.
“The focus at Simon Eyes is on personalized quality eye care for each patient,” said Dr. Simon, of Simon Eyes. “The greatest reward is making a difference for the better in each of my patients’ lives.”
Specializing in advanced cataract and refractive surgery for 20 years, Dr. Simon opened Simon Eyes on August 1 offering a range of services including, LASIK, cataract, comprehensive ophthalmology, dry eye treatment, macular degeneration and glaucoma care, diabetic eye exams, BOTOX and Jeaveau.
A passion derived from childhood etched the pathway to Dr. Simon’s career. From family mentors, to his time as a medical explorer, his innate ability and tactical fortitude enabled him to pursue ophthalmology.
“As a medical explorer which was an offshoot of boy scouts, I was able to see surgeries. I enjoyed what surgeons were able to do for people. I fell in love with the operating room setting,” explained Dr. Simon.
Accepted into the Medical Scholars Honors Program of the University of Miami, a combined undergraduate-medical school accelerated program, Dr. Simon completed his studies at the University of Miami School of Music in 1992 and then attended the University of Miami School of Medicine on an Army scholarship, graduating in 1996.
After he completed his internship at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, Dr. Simon began his ophthalmology residency training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington DC, where he became the first resident to perform laser vision correction surgery at Walter Reed.
“My first assignment after residency was to help open and run one of the Army’s first LASIK centers at Fort Campbell providing comprehensive ophthalmology and performing laser vision correction for the soldiers and aircrew of the 101st Airborne Division and the 5th Special Forces Group. I loved working with our heroes,” expressed Dr. Simon.
Transferring to Tampa Florida, Dr. Simon became the sole ophthalmologist for the US Central Command and the US Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base.
In 2004, he switched services from the Army to the Air Force.
A hero in his own right, Dr. Simon furthered his education gaining proficiency in the latest cornea transplantation and LASIK surgery techniques. During his stint in Florida, Dr. Simon also met his wife, Lea and started a family with the birth of their daughter, Sophia Simon in 2011.
“In 2012, I was assigned as the lead cataract and LASIK surgeon at the flagship hospital of the Air Force at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. Our daughter was just one-year-old when we made the road trip across the country with two dogs and a baby. We fell in love with Napa because of its real sense of community,” said Dr. Simon.
Both a family man and dedicated physician, Dr. Simon said he flourished in his new position. His years of training and hard work were woven into the quality of care he provided. Three years later, in 2014, Ben Simon was born.
After a career serving the military, Dr. Simon retired in 2018 as a Air Force Colonel.
Subsequently, Dr. Simon worked as a cataract surgeon for Kaiser Permanente in Napa and as a LASIK Surgeon for LASIK Vision Institute in San Francisco prior to opening Simon Eyes this summer.
Simon Eyes provides the Napa Valley community with 20 plus years of experience and a passion that embodies the career and legacy of Colonel Simon, said a news release.
“I am proud of my husband for turning his vision into a reality by opening a practice that gives him the opportunity to provide the best care possible for his patients right here in the Napa Valley,” said Lea Simon.
You can reach Register business editor Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
