The Fancy Flamingo takes flight in Napa

“I always want to keep the magic alive and make it fun. I get ideas based on what I would want to surprise my children with. I love what I do. I love the joy that it brings to so many and the smiles,” said DeBoard. “My garage is filled with flamingos and signs for every occasion and my family definitely gets involved to help me flock, design or pick up in the evening.”

The term flocking is in reference to the process of delivery. Early in the morning, DeBoard takes her famous flamingos, and or yard sign greeting cards, and “flocks” a yard.

People of all ages wake up to their unique surprise created for them with personalized messages, a gift bag filled with goodies and a full description of their surprise. Flocking 20 to 25 times a week, DeBoard’s flamingos have been spreading joy throughout the pandemic.

“During quarantine it felt like all of the special things we always do for birthdays were not possible this year. So, we were so excited to find the fancy flamingo,” explained Mercedes Angelo via Facebook messenger.

“She put up the most amazing sign to surprise my son for his 6th birthday. She came at 6 a.m. so he woke up to the surprise. She added tons of extras which was so awesome, not just his name and “happy birthday.” He was elated and had never seen anything like it.”