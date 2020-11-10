The Fancy Flamingo takes flight in Napa

With the motto, “celebrate everything,” the Fancy Flamingo has taken flight throughout Napa Valley.
The Fancy Flamingo is a yard greeting and flamingo flock rental business offering personalized, tailor-made yard celebrations. Flocking six to seven yards a day, seven-days-a-week, owner Cyndi DeBoard said her motivation comes from the concept of spreading joy.
“We all need more reasons to feel joy. We all need to celebrate everything right now,” said DeBoard.
She explained how the business began.
This past May, DeBoard was given the opportunity to “adopt” a high school senior.
In light of the pandemic, a Facebook page was created to encourage the community to support graduating seniors. For the last 30 days of school, each senior would receive small items to cheer them up and celebrate their achievement. The DeBoard family supported the initiative in their own special way.
“I was looking for a fun way to surprise our senior and give her joy for the day,” explained DeBoard. “I decided to be playful about it and purchased flamingos to put all over her yard with messages of encouragement. Once pictures were posted on Facebook, I started to receive private emails. That’s when I started flocking.”
Born and raised in the Napa Valley, DeBoard said her passion for the community shines through her entrepreneurial spirit. A mother of five, inspiration stems from her children. Whether designing themed outfits for her flamingos, or generating new surprise ideas, DeBoard said her business model is based on goodwill.
“I always want to keep the magic alive and make it fun. I get ideas based on what I would want to surprise my children with. I love what I do. I love the joy that it brings to so many and the smiles,” said DeBoard. “My garage is filled with flamingos and signs for every occasion and my family definitely gets involved to help me flock, design or pick up in the evening.”
The term flocking is in reference to the process of delivery. Early in the morning, DeBoard takes her famous flamingos, and or yard sign greeting cards, and “flocks” a yard.
People of all ages wake up to their unique surprise created for them with personalized messages, a gift bag filled with goodies and a full description of their surprise. Flocking 20 to 25 times a week, DeBoard’s flamingos have been spreading joy throughout the pandemic.
“During quarantine it felt like all of the special things we always do for birthdays were not possible this year. So, we were so excited to find the fancy flamingo,” explained Mercedes Angelo via Facebook messenger.
“She put up the most amazing sign to surprise my son for his 6th birthday. She came at 6 a.m. so he woke up to the surprise. She added tons of extras which was so awesome, not just his name and “happy birthday.” He was elated and had never seen anything like it.”
Finding new ways to celebrate every occasion, this holiday season has fueled new inspiration. In October, the Fancy Flamingo offered a surprise “BOO” greeting. Each surprise came with a bucket of treats and personalized gift cards.
With Christmas right around the corner, the company will be offering surprise holiday yard greetings delivered with a choice of a hot cocoa gift box or a gingerbread house kit.
Displays range anywhere from $40-$85 and advanced reservations are recommended. While the website is under construction, customers can locate the company through Facebook.
Info: 707-312-1336, facebook:@NapasFancyFlamingo
