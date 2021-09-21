The Great Shift: Jeni Schluter brings whole-body living to her Napa exercise business

In an age where self-care has been thrust into the spotlight, fitness has been redefined, calling for an alternative approach. With an emphasis on both the mental and physical relationship, health and wellness professionals such as Jeni Schluter advocate for a healthier lifestyle strengthening the mind, body and soul.
“The mental health aspect is what drives my business more than anything,” said Schluter, owner of Shift by Jeni.
“We all need to put on our own oxygen masks and take care of ourselves so we can be the best version of ourselves. To get started, there are things we can do every day. Moving your body is the catalyst. Starting a habit, paying closer attention is a gift of health to your body long term.”
A health, wellness and empowerment advocate, Schluter promotes whole living, a concept that incorporates physicality, nutrition and mindset. Shifting the paradigm over time.
Getting her start as a promising ballet student, Schluter traveled the world in her youth, gaining inspiration from her ballet instructor along the way.
“I learned the importance of movement at a young age,” explained Schluter. “Working out should not be a punishment. Our bodies were meant to move. It is a gift to have an able body. Exercise gives you that gift.”
Through disciplined training, the framework had been established, paving a pathway to a lifetime devoted to fitness. Schluter ultimately achieved a degree in psychology, a minor in dance and two fitness certificates — one in Australia and another in the United States. Calling Australia home, Schluter worked in gyms while she started the process of developing her own business.
In 2015, Schluter, her husband Andrew and son Archie moved to Napa to be closer to family. With an entrepreneurial spirit guiding the way, Schluter resumed her business and founded Shift by Jeni at the end of 2015. Then, in 2017, the Schluter family welcomed another son, Rex.
Building her business while raising two young sons, Schluter’s work began to take shape. Understanding the role of a mother — beautiful, yet mentally and physically demanding — Jeni’s focus shifted. Though happy to assist both men and women, Schluter’s primary work is with women and mothers. Offering customized health and wellness programs, Shift by Schluter has helped women look at life through a new lens, capturing their beauty through a healthy mindset.
“We all need purpose in life. Always,” said Schluter. “You need to have something that helps you grow and move forward … I love functional fitness and connecting with other women. Right now, I can only zoom but it’s great to be able to connect no matter where they are. Everyone feels better.”
Offering positivity, support and guidance each step of the way, Schluter has diversified during the pandemic. Building an online platform, Schluter is able to offer on-demand workouts, small group sessions and one on one training. Though her business has been altered, Schluter’s commitment to her clients has intensified.
“I like the direction my business is going as a result of the pandemic,” Schluter said. “I can go on vacation and still be there. My clients can have access no matter where they are.”
Specializing in functional fitness training, mindset, and nutrition, Schluter’s workouts mimic real-life movements with minimal equipment required. “I love high-intensity interval training. We work on balance, mobility, strength and cardio intervals,” said Schluter.
In 2020, Jeni became a CBD advocate. Coming full circle, the health and wellness professional provides clients with an integrated fitness program, designed to shift the body, mind, diet and quality of life.
Empowering women of all ages, Schluter’s outlook on fitness revolutionizes the traditional approach showcasing that whole-body living is the foundation for vitality.
