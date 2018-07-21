Most visitors come to the Napa Valley to drink wine. But many come just as much to learn about wine.
That’s where the valley’s host of experts comes in. Winemakers, viticulturists, marketers and professors all play a part in teaching visitors – laypeople and professionals alike – what makes this such a special wine making region.
“For someone who’s brand new, I use a lot of analogies. I talk very simply, like how I would explain to a fifth grader,” said Sara Fowler, director of winemaking at Peju Province Winery.
“I talk about terroir and what part of our vineyard the grapes come from. Each one of those areas has a distinct flavor characteristic,” said Fowler, adding that she knows many newcomers may not understand all the technical detail.
Brooks Painter, director of winemaking at Castello di Amorosa and at V. Sattui Winery, said the most commonly asked question is how you turn a potentially average wine into a spectacular wine.
The grapes “are not going to be really identical even if they’re the same varieties as in Italy. A few yards can make the difference between a 95-point and an 88.5-point wine,” said Painter.
Painter said excellence is defined by the details, like plant materials, barrels, yeasts and soils.
“How do you add complexity to wines? I ask them the same question when I go over there (to Europe). I say, ‘Show me your grapes, root stocks, trellises and pruning practices,’” said Painter.
Paul Wagner, professor of wine marketing and sales at Napa Valley College, said wineries from other regions often need to understand that their wine may be wonderful but their location is not.
“The conditions required to grow grapes are actually quite different from the conditions required to grow tourists. Good areas for wine tourism are all within about a 90-minute drive from a major metropolitan area. Napa Valley fits into that perfectly.”
Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, said Napa Green certification has fascinated international visitors.
“Napa Green (an environmental certification program for vineyards and wineries) provides a framework for the long-term sustainable care of our property. It has an extensive listing of requirements for all actions in the vineyard and the winery, from energy to water use, compost to recycling. Recertification occurs every five and three years, respectively. Each cycle, we are required to achieve improvements and set new goals for continued progress,” said Swain.
Richard Nagaoka is a viticultural consultant who does property evaluations for buyers and assessors. Nagaoka said helping people who are not from Napa Valley understand the worth of a property usually requires that he walk the parcel.
“People who aren’t from here come here wanting to buy land. They don’t know whether it will grow the appropriate variety of grapes and whether it needs replanting. I help them learn if a stream runs through it and what the usable acreage will be,” said Nagaoka.
Nagaoka, who is usually contacted during the escrow period, said after he counts the vines, he comes up with questions to determine whether the land can do what the buyer wants.
“I try to conceive of the questions I would ask (if I wanted to buy the property). They (the clients) are often pretty quiet. So we sit down, have lunch, and talk some wine,” said Nagaoka.