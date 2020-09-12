The perfect pair: Napa couple combines wine and design to craft a unique experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Napa located at 1607 First St. is the newly acquired home of the Roots Run Deep Winery. Purchased in 2019, the century-old property identifies with historic Napa while lending itself to the modern wine metropolis.

Founders Mark Albrecht and his wife Lindsey Albrecht set out to provide a one-of-kind experience, blending fine wine with exquisite interior design.

Dating to 1903, the historic property boasts five bedrooms with two and a half baths and 3,076 square feet with a 1,500-square-foot basement. Restored in 2018, the property sits at the corner of First and Seminary streets.

“I see the property as the perfect solution for our winery with offices upstairs and a gorgeous tasting room salon experience downstairs,” said Mark Albrecht. “I love that as a beautiful free-standing home on the main thoroughfare of downtown it offers a unique tasting experience for our guests. The continuing development downtown will surround us with more great shopping, hotels, and world-class restaurants.”

Providing connoisseurs with an opportunity to taste through the Roots Run Deep wine portfolio, including their flagship brand Educated Guess, Bound and Determined, Hypothesis and Higher Education, the space called to the meticulous nature of interior designer Lindsey Albrecht.