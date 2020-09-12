The perfect pair: Napa couple combines wine and design to craft a unique experience

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Napa located at 1607 First St. is the newly acquired home of the Roots Run Deep Winery. Purchased in 2019, the century-old property identifies with historic Napa while lending itself to the modern wine metropolis.
Founders Mark Albrecht and his wife Lindsey Albrecht set out to provide a one-of-kind experience, blending fine wine with exquisite interior design.
Dating to 1903, the historic property boasts five bedrooms with two and a half baths and 3,076 square feet with a 1,500-square-foot basement. Restored in 2018, the property sits at the corner of First and Seminary streets.
“I see the property as the perfect solution for our winery with offices upstairs and a gorgeous tasting room salon experience downstairs,” said Mark Albrecht. “I love that as a beautiful free-standing home on the main thoroughfare of downtown it offers a unique tasting experience for our guests. The continuing development downtown will surround us with more great shopping, hotels, and world-class restaurants.”
Providing connoisseurs with an opportunity to taste through the Roots Run Deep wine portfolio, including their flagship brand Educated Guess, Bound and Determined, Hypothesis and Higher Education, the space called to the meticulous nature of interior designer Lindsey Albrecht.
“While Mark has several brands under the Roots Run Deep Winery umbrella, his signature label ‘Educated Guess’ was my primary source of inspiration for the tasting room and offices,” she said. “I was inspired by the colors in the labels but also the science and chemistry behind it all. I pulled anything that I could find in both textiles and wallpaper that were geometric, formulaic, or color and texture worthy.”
Establishing his brand in 2005, Mark Albrecht set out to produce premium wines at an affordable price. Selling his home and furnishings to fund his dream, Mark’s dedication and tenacity paid off.
World-renowned wine critic Robert Parker of the Wine Advocate called Educated Guess, “Simply must be one of the best buys… in all of the Napa Valley,”
Working with head Winemaker Macario Montoya, the Roots Run Deep Winery is focused on the experience, quality and authenticity of each brand.
Tying it all together fell into the hands of Lindsey Albrecht, founder of Lindsey Albrecht Designs, LLC. After falling in love with the property and its historical significance to downtown Napa, Lindsey set out to design a space paying homage to the brand that launched Roots Run Deep Winery. Working side-by-side with her client and husband, Lindsey created a custom design filling each room with purpose and artistry.
“This was the perfect opportunity to step out on our own and really showcase the brand in the light that it deserves,” she said. “From vintage chemical formula models found at High Point Market, art that I sourced and commissioned both locally and from artists that I found across the country, to accessories found on a shopping trip in NYC. There isn’t a textile, piece of furniture, or art piece that doesn’t have some sort of significance or meaning to us and the Educated Guess brand.”
Together, Mark and Lindsey fused their passions and opened the newly designed, Roots Run Deep Winery Tasting Room. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the salon offers two tasting flights with three experiences providing guests with an opportunity to explore the dream and vision that started 15 years ago through wine and interior design.
Watch now: harvest at Schramsberg in Napa Valley
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.