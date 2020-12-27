The SBDC Chronicles: The COVID-19 effect on small businesses

I talked with Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, and asked his opinion about the new COVID-19 stay at home order and the effect on the small business community.

“I think there is no question it has had a very strong and possibly negative impact. Business is down now, and I don’t know how much worse it will get,” Smith said.

“I didn’t expect the resilience, particularly of the restaurants, and their ability to address the needs of the public. Instantly, everybody had to go into the take-out business, and that’s not easy. It’s not just sticking food in a sack and handing it to somebody.”

“It’s got to be the right food, packaged the right way, so it not only looks appealing but that it is still warm when it gets home. There have to be instructions for how to take care of the food when you get home, and that involves a lot.

“Avow Restaurant is an example,” Smith said. “They redid their menu and designed it specifically for to go. They went through several iterations for the right containers which are also safe for the environment, while still maintaining the integrity of the food and an appealing presentation.”