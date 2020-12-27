The SBDC Chronicles: The COVID-19 effect on small businesses

I talked with Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, and asked his opinion about the new COVID-19 stay at home order and the effect on the small business community.
“I think there is no question it has had a very strong and possibly negative impact. Business is down now, and I don’t know how much worse it will get,” Smith said.
“I didn’t expect the resilience, particularly of the restaurants, and their ability to address the needs of the public. Instantly, everybody had to go into the take-out business, and that’s not easy. It’s not just sticking food in a sack and handing it to somebody.”
“It’s got to be the right food, packaged the right way, so it not only looks appealing but that it is still warm when it gets home. There have to be instructions for how to take care of the food when you get home, and that involves a lot.
“Avow Restaurant is an example,” Smith said. “They redid their menu and designed it specifically for to go. They went through several iterations for the right containers which are also safe for the environment, while still maintaining the integrity of the food and an appealing presentation.”
“Kitchen Door is largely takeout, so they had already done their homework, and they knew where to get the best prices for silverware and containers. And they willingly shared their sources with all of their neighbors. They wanted everybody to be successful.”
Smith said the Napa County Small Business Stabilization Grant Program and the Downtown Association were able to provide funding for building pop-ups to encourage people to dine outdoors “and this was accomplished quickly. Adjusting only took a matter of weeks.”
He added, “Also our community has been incredibly generous. From the beginning, restaurant owners said they were creating pop-ups because their employees need jobs, and they wanted to make sure to keep them employed.”
Smith said that at a meeting with eight restaurant owners and the Napa Chamber of Commerce, Napa City, and the Economic Development Department, “it was agreed that what they really needed to do was to retain employees.
What about retail?
“The big challenge for retail is the emphasis nationally for shopping on-line,” Smith said. “But what about the mom and pop small businesses who are absolutely able to control the flow of people in and out of their business? Small businesses are able to make sure they implement all the safety protocols because they are in a smaller environment and have control.”
“Over the years, many small retailers have developed websites and maintain a professional, online presence. They are also prepared to allow people to continue with that hands-on experience of shopping, which is important to many. Some want to see it, feel it, and experience the product before buying it.”
Community support
“I often hear people who announce, ‘This week we are going to go to a certain restaurant, and order take out.’” Smith said. “These are people who didn’t do take out before. They are supporting those businesses, and they are tipping as though they were in the restaurant. I think this indicates an incredibly supportive community.”
Smith continued, “On a national average, one out of six restaurants has closed. By comparison, we only have one restaurant permanently closed. And we have two that have closed until they can get a better handle of what is happening with COVID. This is remarkable! We are way ahead of the curve.”
Local businesses put millions of dollars back into the city of Napa, and the community, in terms of services, wages, and support. We all love the big online retailers, but they will never donate to your raffle, pay taxes in your community or sit with you on the board of your local non-profit.
Consider these advantages of shopping local small businesses
- Personalized customer service from someone who cares about you
- Niche products you can’t find online
- Service to help you with your purchase
- Vital community support from people who work, play and socialize with you.
The Downtown Napa Association is a 501©(6) corporation with a mission to foster better business in the downtown area, to provide support for the merchants and professionals, and to promote downtown as the core of the community for business, entertainment, and culture.
For more information about the DNA, contact Craig Smith, executive director, at 707-257-0322 or craig@napadowntown.com. Visit the website at https://donapa.com/.
Mary Cevantes is executive director of the Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center, which offers one-on-one advising, disaster assistance, special programs, trainings and workshops, a business training library, tools and other resources to help you start and grow your small business.
To request services from the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center go to www.napasonomasbdc.org or call the Napa office at 707-256-7250 or the Sonoma office at 707-595-0060.