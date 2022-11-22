This (Napa) shoe fits: Marashli Shoes opens at First Street Napa

The first thing most people see when they pass by Marashli Shoes, located at 1300 First St., Suite 1270 in First Street Napa, across from The Kitchen Door, is a red Honda 1800 cc motorcycle.

“Eight out of ten people who come in the store go straight to the bike,” said shoe designer, manufacturer and store owner Mustafa Kara.

But that’s just the start. If they hadn’t already noticed, those customers are in a men’s shoe store, and a serious shoe store at that.

“We carry 80 styles and colors,” said Kara, with 4,000 shoes in inventory at any time.

Whether you’re looking for something for the office or a weekend kick around, Marashli probably has it. Try a pair on, and you’ll see that Kara understands footwear.

“We talked to a lot of people about what they value in a pair of shoes,” said Kara.

“Comfort is important. So is a lightweight but durable shoe. And they have to be reasonably priced.”

Kara delivers on the price point in spades – Marashli Shoes average around from $117 to $217 a pair, and yet each pair is handmade.

“That’s the only way to truly guarantee quality. If a person is making it, they won’t miss anything. They will double check every stitch,” he said.

Shoes are just the start. Marashli also carries belts, wallets, socks (made from organic bamboo) and underwear.

“People want more than just shoes. They want the accessories as well.”

And women shouldn’t feel left out: Marashli will start carrying women’s shoes within a few weeks.

Kara is new to the shoe business. He spent 20 years on cruise ships, finishing that career as the director of food and beverage for a Miami-based line. It was a great run, but he realized he couldn’t reach his goals as an employee.

“When you get off the ship, no matter how high your position is on the ship nobody knows who you are."

He wanted to change that. He promised his cousin, Yusuf Topal, owner of Tarla Mediterranean Grill, that he would manage that restaurant for two years. After that, he was ready to strike out on his own.

He didn’t want to open a restaurant and compete with his own family, and instead considered businesses that would fill an important need, and that would be close to his heart. After a great deal of contemplation, he settled on a winner – only it’s closer to his feet.

“When I grew up, we didn’t have a lot of money, and I often wore shoes with holes in them. I spent time as a kid running a shoe shine stand. Since then I’ve always had a thing for shoes. People who know me know how much I like them, and I am always getting complimented on what I’m wearing,” said Kara.

Before starting up a shoe business he did some research. “In 2019, Americans spent $91 billion on shoes. There will always be a need for them.”

Once Kara decided on shoes, he moved quickly.

“From the time I committed to doing this to the time I opened the store was under one year. When you think something is right, you should take action.”

Kara worked closely with his nephew. They talked to a lot of people before designing all the shoes in under three weeks. Some are a play on traditional.

“We took a high-buffed black shoe, changed the laces to red and added a red accent stripe in the sole.” That seemingly small change resulted in a strikingly unique shoe. The shoes are manufactured in mostly Turkey and some in Italy, places known world-wide for quality in production.

Kara is from Marash, a city in Turkey whose residents are referred to a “Marashli,” hence the business name. He uses a ram with his logo, also an icon in his village and a symbol of masculinity.

Kara is incredibly pro-America.

“America is the true land of opportunity. As long as you show respect, come with valuable ideas and create jobs, the American nation will love and fully support you without judging you with your color, nation or religion. You can do anything here."

He is also big on Napa, and the packaging for all his products proudly carry the words “Napa Valley.”

For Kara, shoes are the vehicle for his end goal. Money is not that important. He wants to establish and be known world-wide for manufacturing some of the highest quality and best loved shoes available. He also wants to grow the business into a foundation, so that he can help others.

“I would love to be able to help children in need. Pay for their education and give them a job at our company. When one of them becomes a director, I can die happy.”

Marashli Shoes is open daily. If nothing else, stop in, say “hi,” and check out that motorcycle.

Info: Marashli Shoes, 1300 First St, Suite 1270 in First Street Napa, 707-266-8581.