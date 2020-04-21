Three Twins Ice Cream closes due to virus crush

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After 15 years, Three Twins Ice Cream, the organic ice cream chain that began in San Rafael, has ceased operations, citing the crushing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Neal Gottlieb announced Friday that the Petaluma-based company was shutting down. When contacted Monday, Gottlieb said the company had struggled for years. Despite the fact that organic ingredients cost more, Three Twins kept prices low, attempting to compete against the likes of Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's, and the profit margins weren't there.

"We struggled to be sustainably profitable," Gottlieb said. "We ran out of runway. We were trying to raise money and sell, but none of that worked. Then, when the pandemic hit, that erased the chance of a last-minute solution for us."

Gottlieb said the decision had been looming. He had known for the past five weeks that it was going to happen, he said.

Gottlieb co-founded the chain in 2005 with its flagship ice cream shop opening in San Rafael's Terra Linda neighborhood. Gottlieb relocated company headquarters to Petaluma in 2010 with the opening of a 4,200-square-foot factory. The San Rafael scoop shop closed in 2018.