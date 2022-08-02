Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Avoid these three financial pitfalls

I often receive questions from people who think my clients are primarily people who are terrible with money. Most assume that financial advisers exist to help people in horrible financial situations; what else would a financial planner do?

One of the ultimate financial ironies is that the people who most need financial advice seldom seek it. I see this every day. The typical person who walks into my office has decades of making good financial decisions.

I have worked with enough people who desperately need financial advice to notice several themes. These themes often stop people from taking that first step toward financial security.

The first strain of faulty thinking is an all-or-nothing attitude. People see where they want to be, and it seems too daunting, so they don't even begin.

People who suffer from all-or-nothing think retirement is an impossible dream, so they never open that first account and make that first deposit. Many parents worry about the high tuition cost and never begin saving.

No matter how small the deposit, you must make it. Once you gain a little momentum, you will begin to enjoy the process.

The second false belief that stops people from taking that first step is to think the game is rigged. They think investing is for the ultra-intelligent or powerful and that they will get crushed.

Too many people think investing is a zero-sum game where there always has to be a loser. This is simply not true. Movies perpetuate the zero-sum myth, as do news stories that often paint a picture that only the rich get ahead.

In 2008 Warren Buffett made a million-dollar bet with a fancy New York hedge fund. Buffett bet that after fees and expenses, the hedge fund would not beat the S&P 500. The winner would donate the million dollars to charity.

Years before the bet was over, the hedge fund conceded. The S&P was too far ahead to catch up. This victory is not a fluke; most managers can't beat their respective indexes. High internal fees sabotage even the best managers.

The last faulty line of thinking is the idea that financial literacy is complex. Most people who have long-term financial struggles never take a step to learn more about finances.

Gaining financial literacy is a brick-by-brick process. Very few financial topics are unobtainable; they require little time and discipline.

Self-help guru Jim Rohn once said something profound. He said, "if you think trying is risky, wait till they hand you the bill for not trying."

If you are too afraid to start saving or investing because it seems insignificant or scary, the "bill" of inaction will come, and the "bill" will be more expensive than you can ever imagine.