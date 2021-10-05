Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Bull market do's and donts

Success is a poor teacher. That little piece of wisdom has been attributed to many people, and I'm not sure who was the first to say it, but it certainly applies to an exploding stock market.
When the market is booming, everyone looks like a genius. Amateurs and average managers with poor and average investment strategies often get a good rate of return. Triumph has been called an imposter and should be treated as such.
Here are a few do's and dont's to consider now that the market is in a 12-year bull.
Don't be enticed to take more risk. One of the natural effects of seeing account values rise is to throw more money at the best performers.
Chasing the best performers may increase a return in the short term, but it can also backfire. You could end up being far too aggressive when the market corrects.
One of the biggest mistakes amateur investors make is to judge an investment only by the return. Those investors usually get hit the hardest when the markets drop. Make sure you evaluate returns adjusted for risk before you make changes.
Let's suppose you have two investments, and one has done a little better than the other. It might be tempting to sell the underperforming investment and put the proceeds into the better performer. But what if the better performer was taking twice the risk and only achieved a slightly better return?
When evaluating investment performance, it is a mistake to only look at the return. You must determine how much risk an investment is taking before you can accurately assess the return.
Warren Buffet often states, "only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." When the market corrects, you will find out who has been managing risk or not.
Don't fire an advisor or other professional if you think the returns are lagging. Seek to understand the risk level and strategy fully.
Don't let things you hear cause you to be unhappy. It is best to measure your success by achieving your goals, not keeping up with the Jones. Remember that most braggarts are rarely honest about their investment performance and often exclude their worst decisions when sharing information.
Rebalance! Rebalancing is vital and is simple to understand, but it takes a little more faith than you think. Rebalancing in a bull market usually requires selling pieces of your best performers to invest in holdings that aren’t doing as well. That can be harder than it sounds, but you must do it.
The overwhelming amount of government stimulus has steamrolled corrections that should have come over the last few years. While I am pleased with the amount of growth we have experienced, I can't help but wonder if we are taking things too far. Be prepared for a correction.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.