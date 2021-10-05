Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Bull market do's and donts

Success is a poor teacher. That little piece of wisdom has been attributed to many people, and I'm not sure who was the first to say it, but it certainly applies to an exploding stock market.

When the market is booming, everyone looks like a genius. Amateurs and average managers with poor and average investment strategies often get a good rate of return. Triumph has been called an imposter and should be treated as such.

Here are a few do's and dont's to consider now that the market is in a 12-year bull.

Don't be enticed to take more risk. One of the natural effects of seeing account values rise is to throw more money at the best performers.

Chasing the best performers may increase a return in the short term, but it can also backfire. You could end up being far too aggressive when the market corrects.

One of the biggest mistakes amateur investors make is to judge an investment only by the return. Those investors usually get hit the hardest when the markets drop. Make sure you evaluate returns adjusted for risk before you make changes.