Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Can a civil lawsuit destroy your retirement hopes?

From time to time, I get a chance to help a person retire who has lost a civil lawsuit. If the suit is large enough, the individual usually struggles to navigate a judgment claiming certain financial assets.

Most of these judgments are not caused by malignant intentions. Dog bites, accidents that happened inside their home, or an accident caused by a teenage driver can all create lawsuits. Courts aren't usually concerned with intentions or your retirement plans.

Sometimes lawsuits are large enough to destroy retirement hopes, but they don't have to. Part of a good retirement plan accounts for potential liabilities and will protect retirement assets.

The Employee Retirement Security Act (ERISA) protected several types of retirement plans, and 401ks, Pensions, and Health Savings accounts are all protected from creditors.

Only the IRS, divorce judgments, and child support requirements can penetrate an ERISA-protected retirement plan.

Other retirement plans like Roth IRAs, IRA rollovers, SEP & SIMPLE IRAs do receive some protection, but they are not as good as ERISA plans.

In California, non-ERISA plans can be invaded depending on the size of the account, retirement needs, and ability to replenish funds. Although non-ERISA accounts can be raided, they still offer better protection than funds not in retirement accounts.

People who have a good umbrella insurance policy often don't need to worry about losing retirement plans to lawsuits.

Umbrella policies are specifically designed to protect assets from lawsuits and other liabilities. Umbrella policies are typically inexpensive as they kick in for liabilities after the liability coverage of homeowners and auto policies.

Let's suppose you have a dog that bites a neighbor, and you get sued for $500,000. If your homeowner's policy has $300,000 of liability coverage, you will be on the hook for the other $200,000. Not fun.

In that situation, a million-dollar umbrella policy will cover the rest of the lawsuit, and you can continue your march toward retirement uninterrupted.

One key aspect of using insurance to protect assets is to make sure the coverage is constantly updated. Being underinsured can be financially crippling. As your net worth increases or as you assume more risk, discuss changes with an insurance agent.

If your household has added a teenage driver, dog, trampoline, or any other point of risk, these items should trigger a call to evaluate coverage.

Most Napa homeowners have seen the price of their homes drastically increase in the last ten years. The liability coverage you had ten years ago is probably not sufficient today.

Some attorneys specialize in asset protection. If your situation is severe enough, it may be worth getting advice from a qualified attorney.

Above, I used an example of a dog bite triggering a $500,000 lawsuit. To some, that might seem unreasonable or unlikely, but suits like that are relatively common. Make sure you discuss this topic with qualified professionals.

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.